Book review: In 'Chasing the Thrill,' reader learns one man's treasure is another man's trap

At any one time, a treasure hunt can be an intoxicating blend of allure, risk and mystery.

Seeking self-enrichment, both in wallet and mind, a searcher will put resources on the line to fulfill the quest, even if the wisdom of such an endeavor is questionable.

This blend is examined in Daniel Barbarisi’s engaging “Chasing the Thrill,” based on a recently concluded treasure hunt in the nation’s Far West.

Some background: In 2010, eccentric art dealer and Native American relics collector Forrest Fenn made an exciting announcement. Somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, he hid a small chest containing rubies, emeralds, turquoise jewelry, diamond-studded bracelets and gold, lots of gold. The conservative value of the chest’s contents was set at $1 million to $2 million.

To find the chest, all a searcher needed to do was decipher the clues cryptically hidden in a six-verse poem published in his memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase,” released the same year.

The news set off a mad rush by thousands, who saw the treasure as a means to redeem unfulfilled lives. The octogenarian Fenn, a bit of an attention-seeker and drama king, saw the hunt as a way of toying with immortality: as long as it stays alive, he stays alive.