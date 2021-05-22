Book review: In 'Chasing the Thrill,' reader learns one man's treasure is another man's trap

At any one time, a treasure hunt can be an intoxicating blend of allure, risk and mystery.
Seeking self-enrichment, both in wallet and mind, a searcher will put resources on the line to fulfill the quest, even if the wisdom of such an endeavor is questionable.
This blend is examined in Daniel Barbarisi’s engaging “Chasing the Thrill,” based on a recently concluded treasure hunt in the nation’s Far West.
Some background: In 2010, eccentric art dealer and Native American relics collector Forrest Fenn made an exciting announcement. Somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, he hid a small chest containing rubies, emeralds, turquoise jewelry, diamond-studded bracelets and gold, lots of gold. The conservative value of the chest’s contents was set at $1 million to $2 million.
To find the chest, all a searcher needed to do was decipher the clues cryptically hidden in a six-verse poem published in his memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase,” released the same year.
The news set off a mad rush by thousands, who saw the treasure as a means to redeem unfulfilled lives. The octogenarian Fenn, a bit of an attention-seeker and drama king, saw the hunt as a way of toying with immortality: as long as it stays alive, he stays alive.
Enter Barbarisi. The longtime reporter reluctantly becomes a wingman of a pal obsessed with the hunt, then becomes so amazed with what he’s seeing that he realizes there’s story-telling to be done.
Barbarisi used an eight-year investigative journey to try to discern Fenn’s real motivations and diagnose what’s ticking inside the heads of obsessed members of the search community, some who would later die in the pursuit. Interspaced in these observations are chapters looking at human passion to seek lost or hidden fortunes and how that desire inspired expeditions on both land and sea.
The writer smartly shows how easy it is to get caught up in gold fever. The more he follows the hunt, the more he’s consumed by it. As a result, the reader also wants resolution on what searchers call the “solve”: Will somebody please find the treasure?!!
A change of fortunes helps Barbarisi find resolution to the hunt’s mysteries and buries his treasure lust. It comes with a revelation on the human condition. A searcher must be wary with each swing of the pickaxe: a buried prize may await underneath, but more than likely, what’s uncovered is the searcher’s essence.
