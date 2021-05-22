 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: In 'Chasing the Thrill,' reader learns one man's treasure is another man's trap
0 comments

Book review: In 'Chasing the Thrill,' reader learns one man's treasure is another man's trap

{{featured_button_text}}
Chasing the Thrill

Chasing the Thrill

At any one time, a treasure hunt can be an intoxicating blend of allure, risk and mystery.

Seeking self-enrichment, both in wallet and mind, a searcher will put resources on the line to fulfill the quest, even if the wisdom of such an endeavor is questionable.

This blend is examined in Daniel Barbarisi’s engaging “Chasing the Thrill,” based on a recently concluded treasure hunt in the nation’s Far West.

Some background: In 2010, eccentric art dealer and Native American relics collector Forrest Fenn made an exciting announcement. Somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, he hid a small chest containing rubies, emeralds, turquoise jewelry, diamond-studded bracelets and gold, lots of gold. The conservative value of the chest’s contents was set at $1 million to $2 million.

To find the chest, all a searcher needed to do was decipher the clues cryptically hidden in a six-verse poem published in his memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase,” released the same year.

The news set off a mad rush by thousands, who saw the treasure as a means to redeem unfulfilled lives. The octogenarian Fenn, a bit of an attention-seeker and drama king, saw the hunt as a way of toying with immortality: as long as it stays alive, he stays alive.

Enter Barbarisi. The longtime reporter reluctantly becomes a wingman of a pal obsessed with the hunt, then becomes so amazed with what he’s seeing that he realizes there’s story-telling to be done.

Barbarisi used an eight-year investigative journey to try to discern Fenn’s real motivations and diagnose what’s ticking inside the heads of obsessed members of the search community, some who would later die in the pursuit. Interspaced in these observations are chapters looking at human passion to seek lost or hidden fortunes and how that desire inspired expeditions on both land and sea.

The writer smartly shows how easy it is to get caught up in gold fever. The more he follows the hunt, the more he’s consumed by it. As a result, the reader also wants resolution on what searchers call the “solve”: Will somebody please find the treasure?!!

A change of fortunes helps Barbarisi find resolution to the hunt’s mysteries and buries his treasure lust. It comes with a revelation on the human condition. A searcher must be wary with each swing of the pickaxe: a buried prize may await underneath, but more than likely, what’s uncovered is the searcher’s essence.

Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.

BOOK REVIEW

CHASING THE THRILL

By Daniel Barbarisi

(Alfred A. Knopf, $27.95, 368 pages)

Published: May 18, 2021

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the Eurovision superfans

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reviews: 'The Great Gatsby,' by F. Scott Fitzgerald and K. Woodman-Maynard; 'Save It for Later' by Nate Powell; 'Moon of the Snowblind,' by Gary Kelley; 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength' by Alison Bechdel
Books

Reviews: 'The Great Gatsby,' by F. Scott Fitzgerald and K. Woodman-Maynard; 'Save It for Later' by Nate Powell; 'Moon of the Snowblind,' by Gary Kelley; 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength' by Alison Bechdel

"Moon of the Snowblind," written and illustrated by Gary Kelley; Ice Cube Press (184 pages, $19.99) The history of the Indian Wars is often told from a high-altitude perspective of skirmishes, treaties, victories and defeats. This obscures what it meant to those wrapped up in its muddled battle lines and sudden, inexplicable cruelties. In this astounding graphic historical novel about the 1857 ...

Book review: Nick Petrie returns to action with ‘The Breaker’
Books

Book review: Nick Petrie returns to action with ‘The Breaker’

"The Breaker" by Nick Petrie; Putnam (400 pages, $27) ——— A major strength of Nick Petrie’s series about former Marine Peter Ash is how his character deals with — and moves past — his post-traumatic claustrophobia, the “white static” that has compelled him to sleep outside and be on the move. Petrie’s insightful exploration of the complicated and compassionate Peter, who had tours in Iraq and ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. While Justice Sleeps. Stacey Abrams. ...

Seek out that 'new book' smell with a fresh bouquet of fiction, all new in paperback
Books

Seek out that 'new book' smell with a fresh bouquet of fiction, all new in paperback

It's not too soon to begin your summer reading! A number of highly acclaimed 2020 books came out in paperback this month; here's a fresh bouquet of fiction to suit any taste. "Homeland Elegies" by Ayad Akhtar (Little, Brown & Co, $16.99). Winner of a Pulitzer Prize for his play "Disgraced," Akhtar here draws on his own life (the narrator is a man named Ayad Akhtar, who has written a Pulitzer ...

Jake Tapper’s ‘The Devil May Dance’ partners Hollywood, the Mafia and politics
Books

Jake Tapper’s ‘The Devil May Dance’ partners Hollywood, the Mafia and politics

"The Devil May Dance" by Jake Tapper; Little, Brown and Co. (336 pages, $28) ——— Jake Tapper hasn’t strayed too far from his day job for a side hustle. Tapper is the lead Washington anchor for CNN, hosts the weekday news show "The Lead With Jake Tapper" and co-hosts the Sunday morning public affairs program "State of the Union." He gets away from the pressures of covering current politics by ...

Review: 'New Girl in Little Cove,' by Damhnait Monaghan
Books

Review: 'New Girl in Little Cove,' by Damhnait Monaghan

"New Girl in Little Cove" by Damhnait Monaghan; Graydon House (336 pages, $16.99) ——— "New Girl in Little Cove" is a charming book, steeped in the beautiful vernacular of Newfoundlanders. Their lyrical Celtic-based speech patterns and diction are at the heart of this fish-out-of-water story. Set in 1985, the novel centers on Rachel O'Brien, who comes "down from Canada" (what? she wonders — ...

Karla Peterson: How writing 'Things We Lost to the Water' helped author Eric Nguyen find himself
Books

Karla Peterson: How writing 'Things We Lost to the Water' helped author Eric Nguyen find himself

Writing what you know is one way to tackle your first novel, but it wasn't Eric Nguyen's way. When he started working on "Things We Lost to the Water," Nguyen was a lot more interested in writing about the things he didn't know and the things he wanted to know better. He wanted to explore the Vietnamese community in New Orleans, a city the Maryland native came to love when he attended McNeese ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert