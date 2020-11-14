Book review: Jim Gray serves up inside stories of sports legends in 'Talking to GOATs'

SIT BACK AND recall any big baseball, basketball, boxing, football, golf or Olympics moment of the past four decades. More than likely, Jim Gray was there to report it.
The ubiquitous lion of televised sports journalism always seemed to be on the right network at the right time, asking the key questions to fill the blanks in the story.
The job gave him a lot of access to the games’ greats. Now he’s penned “Talking with GOATs,” his memoir on learning the inside stories of GOATs—“greatest of all time”—he’s talked with over the course of his career.
Who’s truly great? That depends on one’s opinion, but there’s no question his autobiography is full of some leading candidates: Muhammad Ali, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Mike Tyson, Tiger Woods, to name a few.
The 20 chapters are dedicated to an examination of a particular sports figure, save for passages when he reflects on witnessing a particular incident or dissects a troubling trend. It makes for interesting reading, if for no other reason than because Gray was there to witness it: the Tyson ear bite, Ali lighting the Olympic cauldron, the “Malice at the Palace,” the Pete Rose interview.
Interspersed throughout the memoir is Gray’s own story of how he hustled to climb up the steps of the broadcast sports industry. In doing so, Gray reveals how TV reporting has moved past basic fact-gathering to establishing personal connections with the subjects of the reporting. In order to obtain the “get,” Gray (and other journalists) risk crossing that line that defines true objectivity.
Gray’s reminiscences raise the red flag of ethical standards to half-staff: accepting freebies, partying with athletes, doing logistical work for VIPs. Sure, this all involved friends, but they’re also public figures; would he cut them some slack when doing his reporting?
Gray says in these pages “he’s no phony,” that he maintains his journalistic integrity. Details in two chapters might challenge that: his over-involvement in setting up LeBron James’ “The Decision” (even coming up with the title); and in praising Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s business acumen, glaringly omitting any reference to the boxer’s history of domestic violence.
This reviewer comes away thinking Gray believes he’s honest, but may not see the (dare I say it?) gray areas in his reasoning. If the reader keeps that in mind, he or she can still enjoy the recollections of a man who’s truly seen it all in sports.
