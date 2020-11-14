Book review: Jim Gray serves up inside stories of sports legends in 'Talking With GOATs'

SIT BACK AND recall any big baseball, basketball, boxing, football, golf or Olympics moment of the past four decades. More than likely, Jim Gray was there to report it.

The ubiquitous lion of televised sports journalism always seemed to be on the right network at the right time, asking the key questions to fill the blanks in the story.

The job gave him a lot of access to the games’ greats. Now he’s penned “Talking with GOATs,” his memoir on learning the inside stories of GOATs—“greatest of all time”—he’s talked with over the course of his career.

Who’s truly great? That depends on one’s opinion, but there’s no question his autobiography is full of some leading candidates: Muhammad Ali, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Mike Tyson, Tiger Woods, to name a few.

The 20 chapters are dedicated to an examination of a particular sports figure, save for passages when he reflects on witnessing a particular incident or dissects a troubling trend. It makes for interesting reading, if for no other reason than because Gray was there to witness it: the Tyson ear bite, Ali lighting the Olympic cauldron, the “Malice at the Palace,” the Pete Rose interview.