Book review: 'Lost Boys' shows how grief can impact the collective conscience of a community

“Grief is the agony of an instant; the indulgence of grief is the blunder of a life.”—Benjamin Disraeli
The former prime minister of the United Kingdom apparently had little tolerance for those who wallowed in sorrow. Perhaps it was sound advice; immersing onself in endless melancholia is akin to slow death. But Disraeli’s tone sneered at human connection, as if cleansing memories of family ties, friendship, love and shared experiences is as easy as washing your hands.
This is rarely the case, as veteran newspaper reporter Amanda Fairbanks explains with her first foray in narrative nonfiction book format, “The Lost Boys of Montauk.” While primarily a recounting of the 1984 sinking of a commercial fishing boat off the coast of Long Island, N.Y., Fairbanks looks deeper into the nature of “tragedies imprinting into our memories” and how such trauma “becomes a kind of inheritance bequeathed to our descendents.”
Fairbanks’ story centers on the loss of the Wind Blown, a shallow-water craft that was poorly refitted to longline prized deep-sea tilefish, and its four fishermen in a surprise spring nor’easter. The anglers are well-known, both loved and reviled, in Montauk, “a drinking town with a fishing problem.” The sinking casts a pall on the year-round, working-class residents that is slow to lift in East Hampton.
A cynic’s first take upon glancing at the book’s teaser is that it’s just another “The Perfect Storm,” set a decade prior. But while Sebastian Junger’s story (a favorite of this reviewer) focuses on the specific details of a nautical tragedy, Fairbanks’ work takes a much broader view. She dissects why such events haunt subsequent generations and “lodge themselves into the psyche of local townspeople.”
“Lost Boys” could have been a “Deadliest Catch”-esque paean to those who brave the sea, but Fairbanks examines how family strife, wealth gaps and cultural divisions drive such men to search for identify on the open water.
In explaining this, she inserts her own backstory into the narrative. An author suddenly shifting to first person risks alienating a reader, but here it works well. Fairbanks’ one-to-one exchanges with the principle figures and fringe characters—often informative, sometimes testy—amplifies her theme that grief not only lingers well after the event, it reshapes individuals.
“Lost Boys” isn’t all gloom, as Fairbanks’ chronicle offers glimmers of hope for the direct survivors and mournful relatives and friends. Still, it shows, in spite of Disraeli’s opinion, grief itself decides how long it will be indulged.
