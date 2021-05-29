Book review: 'Lost Boys' shows how grief can impact the collective conscience of a community

“Grief is the agony of an instant; the indulgence of grief is the blunder of a life.”—Benjamin Disraeli

The former prime minister of the United Kingdom apparently had little tolerance for those who wallowed in sorrow. Perhaps it was sound advice; immersing onself in endless melancholia is akin to slow death. But Disraeli’s tone sneered at human connection, as if cleansing memories of family ties, friendship, love and shared experiences is as easy as washing your hands.

This is rarely the case, as veteran newspaper reporter Amanda Fairbanks explains with her first foray in narrative nonfiction book format, “The Lost Boys of Montauk.” While primarily a recounting of the 1984 sinking of a commercial fishing boat off the coast of Long Island, N.Y., Fairbanks looks deeper into the nature of “tragedies imprinting into our memories” and how such trauma “becomes a kind of inheritance bequeathed to our descendents.”

Fairbanks’ story centers on the loss of the Wind Blown, a shallow-water craft that was poorly refitted to longline prized deep-sea tilefish, and its four fishermen in a surprise spring nor’easter. The anglers are well-known, both loved and reviled, in Montauk, “a drinking town with a fishing problem.” The sinking casts a pall on the year-round, working-class residents that is slow to lift in East Hampton.