Book review: 'The Silence of the White City' a harrowing tale that highlights perils of obsession
Book review: 'The Silence of the White City' a harrowing tale that highlights perils of obsession

Inspector Unia Lopez de Ayala, known as “Kraken,” is enjoying a delicious Spanish treat when his colleague phones with terrible news: a double murder has been committed in a local cathedral.

The gruesome deaths resemble a series of murders carried out 20 years prior by a devious madman who was apprehended and locked away, but whose parole is only days away. A multitude of questions flood the inspector’s mind: Is this a copy cat killer? Was the wrong person arrested? Will the killer continue the gruesome pattern, or is this an isolated incident? Kraken races to the crime scene, and thus Eva Garcia Saenz’s novel “The Silence of the White City” begins.

Local archaeologist Tasio Ortiz de Zarate, whose charisma captured the love of the public 20 years before, is imprisoned for the murders that took place during that time. Once details of the new deaths become public, he reaches out to Inspector Ayala and offers him his aid in finding the real culprit. Becoming an erratic mentor, he offers the inspector tantalizing clues that seem unbelievable, yet just might move the investigation forward. In a modern spin, he uses social media to communicate with Kraken and the outside world, much to the dismay of the rest of the police. As the novel progresses, Ayala’s dependence upon the prisoner increases, much to the concern of his partner, even as her own logic seems to become clouded by her own personal demons.

The novel is set amid the beautiful and charming backdrop of the Basque region of Spain, and most of it unfolds in the city of Vitoria. The author describes the charm of the city and its surrounding area amid the tragedy of the murders, as each pair of bodies is set among a historically important local site. The author also transports the reader chronologically, returning to prior decades to build a complex plot that shows how the current details were founded on the past choices of the characters and their ancestors, ultimately culminating in a climactic showdown.

“The Silence of the White City” is a alluring and harrowing novel for murder mystery fans as well as history lovers. In 2019, it was even adapted into a Netflix movie. The novel goes into fascinating detail about what obsession will do to a person, and how difficult yet important it is to overcome past traumatic events.

David Arndt, former Fredericksburg resident, lives in Hawaii.

More Information

THE SILENCE OF THE WHITE CITY

By Eva Garcia Sáenz

(Vintage Crime/Black Lizard, $16.95, 528 pages)

Published: July 28, 2020

