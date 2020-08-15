Book review: 'The Silence of the White City' a harrowing tale that highlights perils of obsession

Many fine works of literature have been written about the Jewish American experience. Here are seven you may not have heard of, but that merit your consideration. 'The Book of Separation: A Memoir' (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) by Tova Mirvis Tova Mirvis was born and raised in a tight-knit Orthodox Jewish family, and had committed herself to observing the rules and rituals of the religion and ...