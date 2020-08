Book review: 'The Silence of the White City' a harrowing tale that highlights perils of obsession

"The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves" by: Thomas D. Peacock; Holy Cow! Press (180 pages, $16.95) ___ Before you sit down with Minnesota-Wisconsin Ojibwe author Thomas Peacock's strange, beautiful novel "The Wolf's Trail," close your eyes, and for a time, forget who you are. Let go of your name, your gender, your race, your history, your religion, your politics and passions. ...