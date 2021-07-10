 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: Woman teaches refugees to survive in forest in stirring WWII-era tale
0 comments

Book review: Woman teaches refugees to survive in forest in stirring WWII-era tale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Forest of Vanishing Stars

The Forest of Vanishing Stars

Kristin Harmel is one of those authors I am late to discover, but I’m thrilled that she has other books out that I can now devour.

“The Forest of Vanishing Stars” is a stunning historical novel with a bit of fable deftly woven into the story. I am always looking for World War II novels that show aspects of the war new to me, and this one does that magnificently.

Two-year-old Inge is stolen from her German parents by an elderly woman, Jerusa, who believes she is rescuing the child from unsuitable wealthy parents. Jerusa senses terrible times in the future, so takes the girl she now calls Yona deep into the woods of Poland to keep her safe. Jerusa is Jewish, but not religious. She instills a sense of spirituality in Yona and teaches her much about the Jewish faith while also teaching her all of the survival skills necessary to survive in the forest.

After Jerusa’s death in 1941, Yona is lonely and isolated, but very capable on her own. In spring 1942, she first encounters a group of Jews who have escaped one of the ghettos and are struggling in the wild. This encounter gives her not just companionship, but a purpose, as she teaches them how to build shelters for all seasons, and to gather food, hunt and fish. She shows them how to survive in incredibly difficult conditions. This young woman with the dove birthmark on her wrist becomes their leader, but they teach her about human relationships—friendship, love, heartbreak, loss and redemption.

Harmel obviously extensively researched the plight of the countless Jewish people who escaped the Nazis and fled into the forests of Poland. The details perfectly portray their desperation and the conditions they endured. Heartwarming moments, suspense, heartbreaking despair, wonderful character development and lush descriptions make her prose flow beautifully.

Yona, the woman who learns that her path was determined not by her birth blood, but by the stars she chose to follow, is a hero I will not soon forget.

Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.

More Information

THE FOREST OF VANISHING STARS

By Kristin Harmel

(Gallery Books, $28, 384 pages)

Published: July 6, 2021

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary McNamara: Trader Joe wrote a memoir, and it's just as much fun as you'd expect
Books

Mary McNamara: Trader Joe wrote a memoir, and it's just as much fun as you'd expect

There are two iconic pieces of signage in Los Angeles. One is big and tall and says "Hollywood," the other is small and red and says "Trader Joe's." For Angelenos, both are simply a part of the landscape, like the rearing heads of Mexican fan palms or strands of brake lights on the 405. Just as we groan when visitors want a Hollywood sign selfie —"Oh, my God. Why?"— we gasp when they say they ...

As bookstores struggled with COVID-19, this shop was just opening
Books

As bookstores struggled with COVID-19, this shop was just opening

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Reaching for a metaphor to describe what it's like to launch a bookstore during a pandemic, Jennifer Caspar alights on the parable of the frog in the pot of water — the one that doesn't notice it's being gradually boiled alive. "In the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, 'Oh it's just going to be six weeks and then things will be back to normal,'" Caspar, 54, recounted ...

Review: 'Mona at Sea,' by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
Books

Review: 'Mona at Sea,' by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

FICTION: In this hilarious debut novel, a "sad millennial" is unemployed and emotionally adrift in Arizona. "Mona at Sea" by Elizabeth Gonzalez James; Santa Fe Writers Project (268 pages, $15.95) ——— Mona Mireles, the unemployed young protagonist of Elizabeth Gonzalez James' hilarious debut novel, has plenty to moan about. She'd hate the pun in the previous sentence. Her own humor is incisive ...

Celebrate the summer with a fresh batch of paperbacks
Books

Celebrate the summer with a fresh batch of paperbacks

Summer is now officially upon us ... but summer reading started a while ago (at least, mine did). Should you be in need of a new paperback to celebrate the season, here are a half-dozen fresh picks. "Love" by Roddy Doyle (Penguin, $17). The Booker Prize-winning author of "Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha" sets his latest book in a Dublin restaurant, with two old friends raising a glass ... and a few ...

I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021
Books

I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021

According to the rotation of the Earth, tilt of the poles and placement of the sun, the first week of summer has ended, which means one thing: I need to finish this Andrew McCarthy memoir fast. That way I can get started on “Wings of the Dove,” which being Henry James might take a chunk of time and crowd out the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and that book about sailing around the world I keep ...

There’s more than one monster in Laura Lippman’s ‘Dream Girl’
Books

There’s more than one monster in Laura Lippman’s ‘Dream Girl’

"Dream Girl" by Laura Lippman; William Morrow (310 pages, $28.99) ——— Gerald Andersen is pretty satisfied with his career as a novelist. Indeed, he’s pretty satisfied with everything about himself. But one perennial question he gets from his adoring readers bugs him: Who was the real person who inspired Aubrey McFate, the enchanting title character in his most successful book, "Dream Girl"? No ...

Summer’s book is ‘Falling,’ about a pilot who must decide if his passengers live. It was written by a flight attendant.
Books

Summer’s book is ‘Falling,’ about a pilot who must decide if his passengers live. It was written by a flight attendant.

T.J. Newman spent four years in Illinois going about her business in the most benign way imaginable — studying musical theater, surrounded by Central Illinois farmland. And now, thanks to T.J. Newman, and the pandemic, and general anxiety, but mostly T.J. Newman: no thank you, I don’t feel like flying. Pop culture offers no shortage of reasons to avoid commercial airlines. Snakes on a plane. ...

Review: 'Wayward,' by Dana Spiotta
Books

Review: 'Wayward,' by Dana Spiotta

FICTION: A beautiful, intelligent novel that tackles themes of childhood, motherhood and the experience of being a woman. "Wayward" by Dana Spiotta; Alfred A. Knopf (288 pages, $27) ——— When Sam, a 53-year-old woman in Syracuse, New York, sees a dilapidated Arts and Crafts house in a neighborhood that's seen better days, she falls in love. An "architectural amateur" who abandoned her ...

Review: 'Who They Was,' by Gabriel Krauze
Books

Review: 'Who They Was,' by Gabriel Krauze

FICTION: A remarkable debut novel about a young man studying literature while also caught up in gang warfare. "Who They Was" by: Gabriel Krauze; Bloomsbury (336 pages, $26) ——— Some debut novels are slow burns that subtly flicker to life and stealthily catch fire. Gabriel Krauze's first work of fiction is a markedly different affair, one that gets off to an explosive start and maintains its ...

Chicago ride-share driver has seen some stuff and could tell you stories: ‘Your Driver Has Arrived’ by Nestor Gomez
Books

Chicago ride-share driver has seen some stuff and could tell you stories: ‘Your Driver Has Arrived’ by Nestor Gomez

Ever being redefined, the American Dream seems to have become more elusive and remote than ever. But then you talk to Nestor Gomez, and you realize that for many, it is alive and well. “I hope, and I really believe, that the American Dream is about more than just buying a house and having a lot of money.” Gomez is a storyteller, which is not the easiest way to earn a living, but it satisfies ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert