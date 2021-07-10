Book review: Woman teaches refugees to survive in forest in stirring WWII-era tale

Kristin Harmel is one of those authors I am late to discover, but I’m thrilled that she has other books out that I can now devour.

“The Forest of Vanishing Stars” is a stunning historical novel with a bit of fable deftly woven into the story. I am always looking for World War II novels that show aspects of the war new to me, and this one does that magnificently.

Two-year-old Inge is stolen from her German parents by an elderly woman, Jerusa, who believes she is rescuing the child from unsuitable wealthy parents. Jerusa senses terrible times in the future, so takes the girl she now calls Yona deep into the woods of Poland to keep her safe. Jerusa is Jewish, but not religious. She instills a sense of spirituality in Yona and teaches her much about the Jewish faith while also teaching her all of the survival skills necessary to survive in the forest.