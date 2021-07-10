Book review: Woman teaches refugees to survive in forest in stirring WWII-era tale

Kristin Harmel is one of those authors I am late to discover, but I’m thrilled that she has other books out that I can now devour.
“The Forest of Vanishing Stars” is a stunning historical novel with a bit of fable deftly woven into the story. I am always looking for World War II novels that show aspects of the war new to me, and this one does that magnificently.
Two-year-old Inge is stolen from her German parents by an elderly woman, Jerusa, who believes she is rescuing the child from unsuitable wealthy parents. Jerusa senses terrible times in the future, so takes the girl she now calls Yona deep into the woods of Poland to keep her safe. Jerusa is Jewish, but not religious. She instills a sense of spirituality in Yona and teaches her much about the Jewish faith while also teaching her all of the survival skills necessary to survive in the forest.
After Jerusa’s death in 1941, Yona is lonely and isolated, but very capable on her own. In spring 1942, she first encounters a group of Jews who have escaped one of the ghettos and are struggling in the wild. This encounter gives her not just companionship, but a purpose, as she teaches them how to build shelters for all seasons, and to gather food, hunt and fish. She shows them how to survive in incredibly difficult conditions. This young woman with the dove birthmark on her wrist becomes their leader, but they teach her about human relationships—friendship, love, heartbreak, loss and redemption.
Harmel obviously extensively researched the plight of the countless Jewish people who escaped the Nazis and fled into the forests of Poland. The details perfectly portray their desperation and the conditions they endured. Heartwarming moments, suspense, heartbreaking despair, wonderful character development and lush descriptions make her prose flow beautifully.
Yona, the woman who learns that her path was determined not by her birth blood, but by the stars she chose to follow, is a hero I will not soon forget.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.