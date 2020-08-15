You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: 'Year of Dangerous Days' revisits the 1980 bonfire by Biscayne Bay
0 comments

Book review: 'Year of Dangerous Days' revisits the 1980 bonfire by Biscayne Bay

Only $5 for 5 months
The Year of Dangerous Days

The Year of Dangerous Days

Thick black smoke wafting over a looted business district. Thousands venting their anger over the death of a Black man at the hands of a largely white police force. City residents stewing over a lingering immigration issue, financial woes and ineffective presidential leadership. And all the while, an invisible, mysterious scourge seemingly prowls the streets, striking the weak and leaving a trail of dead in its wake.

Minneapolis in late May? Portland, Ore., in July? Try Miami in 1980.

The parallels between what’s been happening in U.S. municipalities this summer and the events in the South Florida metropolis of 40 years ago are uncanny. In reading “The Year of Dangerous Days,” one would think author Nicholas Griffen has a touch of clairvoyance.

Where riots exploded this summer over George Floyd, in 1980 it was over Arthur McDuffie. Where harsh words were exchanged this year over the border wall, in 1980 it was over the Mariel boatlift. President Carter’s mixed messages of 1980 mirror President Trump’s of today. And Miami newspapers in 1980 kept track of the death toll from usage and trafficking of cocaine, much as today’s journalists monitor fatality numbers from COVID-19.

Griffen’s story, however, does not foreshadow this year’s troubles (how could it?). Nor does it appear he has a longtime fascination with dense population centers broiling in their own self-created pressure cookers. This is more of a look at how a city confronts its past sins while trying to climb out of its nadir and, in the process, cut deals with those same vices that put it in its predicament.

The book centers on a three key figures. Edna Buchanan, a crime beat writer for the Miami Herald, puts an early spotlight on the McDuffie case. Marshall Frank, the city homicide chief, is trying to halt a burgeoning murder rate, all the while knowing some detectives are on the take from traffickers. Maurice Ferre, Miami’s mayor, believes Cuban refugees can help sell the city as a glittering business hub for all of Latin America, until he learns the exiles Miami is receiving aren’t so coveted.

By sticking to a strict linear chronology and using an active present voice, Griffen’s narrative comes across like a gripping crime drama rather than a staid retrospective. This is an excellent read for those wondering if the present-day dystopia has existed before—and how we can emerge from it.

Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.

REVIEW

THE YEAR OF DANGEROUS DAYS: Riots, Refugees and Cocaine in Miami 1980

By Nicholas Griffen

(Simon & Schuster $27, 326 pp.)

Published: July 14, 2020

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seven books with a unique perspective on the Jewish American experience
Books

Seven books with a unique perspective on the Jewish American experience

Many fine works of literature have been written about the Jewish American experience. Here are seven you may not have heard of, but that merit your consideration. 'The Book of Separation: A Memoir' (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) by Tova Mirvis Tova Mirvis was born and raised in a tight-knit Orthodox Jewish family, and had committed herself to observing the rules and rituals of the religion and ...

Books

In twisty 'We Are All the Same in the Dark,' a Texas cop is haunted by an unsolved case

"We Are All the Same in the Dark" by Julia Heaberlin; Ballantine Books (352 pages, $27) ___ "Texas is a beautiful poison you drink from your mother's breast," muses Odette Tucker, a young third-generation cop in Julia Heaberlin's new thriller, "We Are All the Same in the Dark." "The older you get and the farther you run, the more it pounds in your blood." Odette should know. She has tried ...

Books

Chicago writer's new book is about scams, a Michigan island and the con man who would be king

CHICAGO - Great writers deserve great subjects and Miles Harvey, who has proven himself a great writer in two previous books, has found another subject worthy of his skills. His name was James Jesse Strang, a mid-19th century figure so famous in his time that his death made front-page headlines across the world before quickly fading into history. Never heard of him? I am sure you haven't. But ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Sucker Punch. Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley 2. 1st Case. ...

Books

Review: 'The Wolf's Trail,' by Thomas D. Peacock

"The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves" by: Thomas D. Peacock; Holy Cow! Press (180 pages, $16.95) ___ Before you sit down with Minnesota-Wisconsin Ojibwe author Thomas Peacock's strange, beautiful novel "The Wolf's Trail," close your eyes, and for a time, forget who you are. Let go of your name, your gender, your race, your history, your religion, your politics and passions. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert