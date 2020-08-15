Book review: 'Year of Dangerous Days' revisits the 1980 bonfire by Biscayne Bay

Thick black smoke wafting over a looted business district. Thousands venting their anger over the death of a Black man at the hands of a largely white police force. City residents stewing over a lingering immigration issue, financial woes and ineffective presidential leadership. And all the while, an invisible, mysterious scourge seemingly prowls the streets, striking the weak and leaving a trail of dead in its wake.

Minneapolis in late May? Portland, Ore., in July? Try Miami in 1980.

The parallels between what’s been happening in U.S. municipalities this summer and the events in the South Florida metropolis of 40 years ago are uncanny. In reading “The Year of Dangerous Days,” one would think author Nicholas Griffen has a touch of clairvoyance.

Where riots exploded this summer over George Floyd, in 1980 it was over Arthur McDuffie. Where harsh words were exchanged this year over the border wall, in 1980 it was over the Mariel boatlift. President Carter’s mixed messages of 1980 mirror President Trump’s of today. And Miami newspapers in 1980 kept track of the death toll from usage and trafficking of cocaine, much as today’s journalists monitor fatality numbers from COVID-19.