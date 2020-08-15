Book review: 'Year of Dangerous Days' revisits the 1980 bonfire by Biscayne Bay

Thick black smoke wafting over a looted business district. Thousands venting their anger over the death of a Black man at the hands of a largely white police force. City residents stewing over a lingering immigration issue, financial woes and ineffective presidential leadership. And all the while, an invisible, mysterious scourge seemingly prowls the streets, striking the weak and leaving a trail of dead in its wake.
Minneapolis in late May? Portland, Ore., in July? Try Miami in 1980.
The parallels between what’s been happening in U.S. municipalities this summer and the events in the South Florida metropolis of 40 years ago are uncanny. In reading “The Year of Dangerous Days,” one would think author Nicholas Griffen has a touch of clairvoyance.
Where riots exploded this summer over George Floyd, in 1980 it was over Arthur McDuffie. Where harsh words were exchanged this year over the border wall, in 1980 it was over the Mariel boatlift. President Carter’s mixed messages of 1980 mirror President Trump’s of today. And Miami newspapers in 1980 kept track of the death toll from usage and trafficking of cocaine, much as today’s journalists monitor fatality numbers from COVID-19.
Griffen’s story, however, does not foreshadow this year’s troubles (how could it?). Nor does it appear he has a longtime fascination with dense population centers broiling in their own self-created pressure cookers. This is more of a look at how a city confronts its past sins while trying to climb out of its nadir and, in the process, cut deals with those same vices that put it in its predicament.
The book centers on a three key figures. Edna Buchanan, a crime beat writer for the Miami Herald, puts an early spotlight on the McDuffie case. Marshall Frank, the city homicide chief, is trying to halt a burgeoning murder rate, all the while knowing some detectives are on the take from traffickers. Maurice Ferre, Miami’s mayor, believes Cuban refugees can help sell the city as a glittering business hub for all of Latin America, until he learns the exiles Miami is receiving aren’t so coveted.
By sticking to a strict linear chronology and using an active present voice, Griffen’s narrative comes across like a gripping crime drama rather than a staid retrospective. This is an excellent read for those wondering if the present-day dystopia has existed before—and how we can emerge from it.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.
