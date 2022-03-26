 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FLS Local Author Spotlight: Katie Hawkins

  • 0
SheSpeaks.jpg

Name: Katie Hawkins

Website: Shespeaksstories.com

Connection to Fredericksburg region: Lived in Stafford for 20 years, moved to Fredericksburg three years ago. Husband works at Quantico.

I was inspired to write a book: During a battle with cancer and then COVID. My daughter’s questions about God and prayer prompted me to write down some stories of how God worked in my life, especially in hard times.

Favorite time/place to write: Usually my bed on days I don’t have other commitments. Obviously during COVID, I had few, so I wrote a lot!

Future plans as an author: Next step is to publish an audio book.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing is not glamorous. It’s hard work. The publishing process is laborious but seemingly miraculous when it’s finally over.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up. Don’t self edit as you write the rough draft. Just write. Know in advance it won’t be good because you are not Ernest Hemingway! Then know you will spend months editing what you’ve written.

People are also reading…

About my work

Book title: “She Speaks Stories. Finding Hope, Help, and Healing in a Hard World”

Short plot summary: A memoir that chronicles how God has worked in my life through both everyday struggles and major problems. I share that my former life of drinking, partying and pleasure seeking left me wanting more, until an unexpected transformation to becoming a follower of Jesus took place. Then each chapter is set in a different location as I moved around the country with my Marine husband and kids. I write the stories in the hopes of inspiring others to connect with God in a real way when the hardships in life require some hope, help or healing.

Publisher: Redemption Press

Publication date: December 2021

Genre: Memoir

Who should read my book? Anybody struggling with issues that lead to confusion or despair and is crying out for some real help.

You can buy my book: on Amazon or Barnes and Noble or directly from Redemption Press.

+1 
KatieHawkins.jpg

Katie Hawkins
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Philip Marlowe returns in Joe Ide’s ‘The Goodbye Coast’

Philip Marlowe returns in Joe Ide’s ‘The Goodbye Coast’

"The Goodbye Coast" by Joe Ide; Mulholland Books (320 pages, $28) ——— Few writers had more influence on crime fiction than Raymond Chandler. His seven novels about Los Angeles private detective Philip Marlowe were published in the mid-20th century and have shaped countless contemporary mystery writers. Chandler influenced me, too. I first read him while I was a college English major and, ...

Amazon’s bookstore in Chicago is closing — ‘Boo-hoo’ and don’t let the algorithms hit you on the way out

Amazon’s bookstore in Chicago is closing — ‘Boo-hoo’ and don’t let the algorithms hit you on the way out

CHICAGO — As I left Amazon Books on Southport Avenue for the last time — it’s closing March 19, after sitting there for five years, cold and vague, an enigmatic cultural artifact, never loved, requested or wished for — I stood on the sidewalk, took notes, and a woman in a Lululemon zip-up asked me what I was writing. I said, this Amazon Books, it’s closing. She cackled. “No! Boo-hoo! Jeff ...

Review: 'Seeking Fortune Elsewhere,' by Sindya Bhanoo

Review: 'Seeking Fortune Elsewhere,' by Sindya Bhanoo

Sindya Bhanoo illuminates the inner lives of women in India and America in this winning debut collection. "Seeking Fortune Elsewhere: Stories" by Sindya Bhanoo; Catapult (240 pages, $26) ——— Yearning drives the characters in Sindya Bhanoo's elegant, sensitive debut collection "Seeking Fortune Elsewhere." The characters long for appreciation, absent loved ones, the customs of yesteryear, or the ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown 2. The Match. Harlan ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Run, Rose, Run: A Novel" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert