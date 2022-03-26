FLS Local Author Spotlight: Katie Hawkins

Name: Katie Hawkins

Connection to Fredericksburg region: Lived in Stafford for 20 years, moved to Fredericksburg three years ago. Husband works at Quantico.

I was inspired to write a book: During a battle with cancer and then COVID. My daughter’s questions about God and prayer prompted me to write down some stories of how God worked in my life, especially in hard times.

Favorite time/place to write: Usually my bed on days I don’t have other commitments. Obviously during COVID, I had few, so I wrote a lot!

Future plans as an author: Next step is to publish an audio book.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing is not glamorous. It’s hard work. The publishing process is laborious but seemingly miraculous when it’s finally over.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up. Don’t self edit as you write the rough draft. Just write. Know in advance it won’t be good because you are not Ernest Hemingway! Then know you will spend months editing what you’ve written.

About my work

Book title: “She Speaks Stories. Finding Hope, Help, and Healing in a Hard World”

Short plot summary: A memoir that chronicles how God has worked in my life through both everyday struggles and major problems. I share that my former life of drinking, partying and pleasure seeking left me wanting more, until an unexpected transformation to becoming a follower of Jesus took place. Then each chapter is set in a different location as I moved around the country with my Marine husband and kids. I write the stories in the hopes of inspiring others to connect with God in a real way when the hardships in life require some hope, help or healing.

Publisher: Redemption Press

Publication date: December 2021

Genre: Memoir

Who should read my book? Anybody struggling with issues that lead to confusion or despair and is crying out for some real help.

You can buy my book: on Amazon or Barnes and Noble or directly from Redemption Press.