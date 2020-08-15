Local Author Spotlight: Patricia A. Shirley

Name: Patricia A. Shirley
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I consider myself a local. I grew up in Orange. Spent time shopping and dining in Fredericksburg. Spent time at Brook Park as a young person.
I was inspired to write a book: After 40 years of working for our government in the Washington area, I returned home to help my brother and sister look after our mother, who had had a minor stroke. I thought I needed something to do. So, I thought, “I’ll write a book.” I didn’t have an outline, notes or anything else. But, I thought with 34 years in the Pentagon and five at the U.S. Courts Administrative Office, there was a story to tell. This book was crafted entirely from memory. Once I started, it turned out to be fun. The memories came pouring out and I laughed and cried as I remembered.
Favorite time/place to write: In the wee hours of the morning when the memories came; at the kitchen table; and in the living room with my computer on my lap when mother would yell at me in the kitchen, “What you doing in there?”
Future plans as an author: I have no plans right now to write another book. I tell myself I am Harper Lee.
What I learned from the writing process: That I had a pretty good memory. Editing is a bear and you feel like you will never get through with it. It is tedious and time consuming. This is a memory book. There is so much more I could have included, but then I wouldn’t have finished.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Whether you are writing fiction or a memoir, be patient with yourself. Have fun. Keep at it; it will take a while.
ABOUT MY WORK
Book title: “Memories From a Federal Working Girl.”
Summary: This is a memory book. The characters are real. Some of names have been changed to protect the innocent or the guilty. It is a chronology of my life growing up in rural Virginia and my exploits while working for our government.
Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing
Genre: Memoir
Who should read my book: Anyone interested in humorous family lore, trials, triumphs and failures of this author, and those a little curious about how our government operates.
You can buy my book: Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
