Local Author Spotlight: Patricia A. Shirley

"We Are All the Same in the Dark" by Julia Heaberlin; Ballantine Books (352 pages, $27) ___ "Texas is a beautiful poison you drink from your mother's breast," muses Odette Tucker, a young third-generation cop in Julia Heaberlin's new thriller, "We Are All the Same in the Dark." "The older you get and the farther you run, the more it pounds in your blood." Odette should know. She has tried ...