Bull riding show comes to EagleBank Arena

They say it’s the little things getting back to normal, after a year and a half like no other, that will heal our spirits.
But what if they’re wrong? What if it’s actually the big things getting back to normal?
What if it’s going to see 2,000 pounds of snorting, bucking beef and horns and hooves and muscle, pitted against a 170-pound human trying to ride the whirlwind for just eight seconds?
This Saturday and Sunday, come out to the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax and find out, as Professional Bull Riders come buck, er, back to Virginia.
“I do remember riding in Fredericksburg,” bull rider Michael Lane told Weekender. “I rode up there when I was younger.”
In fact, Lane is something of a hometown hero, if you’re looking for a rider to root for.
The Virginia native hails from Tazewell, and when he’s at a PBR event in the state, he feels like the crowd is rooting for him—like he’s come home.
“Most definitely,” he said. “Especially being that the PBR isn’t in Virginia very often.”
There’s a lot on the line for Lane and the other riders this weekend. This event is part of the 2021 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, and it will play a critical role in the PBR World Championship.
In other words, those eight seconds staying on a bull matter.
Lane is riding high in the standings—in fact he is leading the Velocity Tour—and his eye is on the biggest prize of all.
“To be a world champion, by all means,” he said, when asked what is his biggest goal.
He’s won two Velocity Tour events already in 2021, and finished in the top 10 five times.
In his career overall, he’s been to the World Finals three times.
That’s darned impressive.
For those of us who love to watch the huge bovine athletes (that would be the bulls) bucking off rider after rider, perhaps the first question would be: How on earth does anyone manage to stay on?
The answer, says Lane, is to be “in a different zone.”
“You completely block everything out,” he said. “Try to keep your mind calm so it can react to what you taught it all through the week.”
The next question right after that might be: Why in the world would someone risk their bones and buttocks to get on a beast that lives to buck him off into the hard dirt of the farm or the arena?
Most of all, it’s about following a dream.
“For 28 years of my life it has been a dream,” he said. “I haven’t achieved what I wanted to yet, but every day is a new day, every year is a new year.
“I started at the age of 4 riding sheep. I was born in 1990, and the PBR was developed in 1992, so I was raised as the PBR was being developed.”
Fans of bull riding know it is one of most exciting sports in the world. It combines danger and fun, and pits the “rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast,” as the promotional material puts it.
It is also a testament to all-American determination and hard work. One thing Lane wants folks to know is that no one is guaranteed a paycheck in this world.
“We make our living only off of our winnings,” he said. “That’s a thing a lot of people don’t know. We have to make it work ourselves.”
For those who decide to go see this must-see event, there is, alas, one reminder that we’re not out of the health woods yet: The riders at this time do not get to come out and meet and greet the fans, as they traditionally do.
“With COVID we haven’t [gotten back to that],” said Lane, “but in the past we would sign with fans and it was always a lot of fun getting to meet and interact with them.”
Cowboy up!