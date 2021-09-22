Bull riding show comes to EagleBank Arena

“For 28 years of my life it has been a dream,” he said. “I haven’t achieved what I wanted to yet, but every day is a new day, every year is a new year.

“I started at the age of 4 riding sheep. I was born in 1990, and the PBR was developed in 1992, so I was raised as the PBR was being developed.”

Fans of bull riding know it is one of most exciting sports in the world. It combines danger and fun, and pits the “rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast,” as the promotional material puts it.

It is also a testament to all-American determination and hard work. One thing Lane wants folks to know is that no one is guaranteed a paycheck in this world.

“We make our living only off of our winnings,” he said. “That’s a thing a lot of people don’t know. We have to make it work ourselves.”

For those who decide to go see this must-see event, there is, alas, one reminder that we’re not out of the health woods yet: The riders at this time do not get to come out and meet and greet the fans, as they traditionally do.

“With COVID we haven’t [gotten back to that],” said Lane, “but in the past we would sign with fans and it was always a lot of fun getting to meet and interact with them.”

Cowboy up!