Busch Gardens and Six Flags America offer spooky, seasonal thrills

The park will also accept credit and debit cards. People with only cash can convert their cash to cards at the park.

“Thrills by Day” is aimed at the younger visitors with rides decked out in thematic décor, trick or treating and a corn maze, which is quite popular, Stokes said.

The treats offered at the park are also a big hit, she said.

“The kids want something that is kind of Halloweenish, so we hand out candy to kids and other stuff. as well. It’s individually wrapped and in a bag,” she said.

Shows will include “Boo Man Crew,” with drummers pounding out rhythms on unusual objects.

“Boo Man Crew is a high-energy percussion group. They use common objects like a bicycle to make music. You would never have thought that someone could do that with a bicycle. They will drum on absolutely anything,” Stokes said.

“Zombie Rock,” with singing and fast-moving choreography, will get the whole family moving to Halloween-themed songs, including “Ghostbusters” and “Thriller,” to appeal to all ages.

“Chills by Night” is set for the older visitors, and Reaper Railways, conducted by the Grim Reaper, is the main attraction at Six Flags during Hallowfest.