Busch Gardens and Six Flags unleash the excitement with kids' weekends, wild new ride

Not only is the summer season of Busch Gardens and Six Flags America long-awaited news for many local families, but both theme parks have unveiled new attractions that will add to the excitement and thrill for children of all ages.

Busch Gardens WilliamsburgA series of Busch Gardens Kids’ Weekends will be hosted in the Sesame Street Forest of Fun every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through June 20, celebrating the unique qualities of a variety of winsome characters through a fun-filled spectrum of themed activities.

On June 4, a new Sesame Street character, Julia, made her début and will continue to welcome and engage guests at the park. With her engaging personality and open heart, 4-year-old Julia will give visitors new insight and appreciation for children with autism as she draws and plays with her friends Elmo and Abby Cadabby, showing that we are all unique but share the same joy in friendship and imagination.

The June 11–13 Kids’ Weekend will celebrate Rosita’s Friendship Fiesta, bringing the colorful flair of her Hispanic culture to the event. On Father’s Day weekend, June 18–20, Super Grover Heroes Weekend will give a hat tip to the fathers and grandfathers who are our own family’s superheroes, and capes and other hero-themed items will be available for purchase.