Canal Quarter Arts welcomes watercolor artist Catherine Hillis

Canal Quarter Arts welcomes nationally renowned watercolor artist Catherine Hillis, who will offer a free painting demonstration during First Friday from 6–7 p.m. at her new studio.
Hillis, who recently moved to Virginia, travels the country teaching workshops and painting on the national plein air circuit. Her work is published in many national magazines, and she is a regular contributor to the bi-weekly newsletter American Watercolor Weekly.
“I love to paint scenes that tell a story and I especially enjoy painting places that people pass every day without noticing. That’s the place I like to paint and find the beauty that others may have missed,” Hillis said. “I can find inspiration in almost anything. I rarely know what subject might stir me from one day to the next. I generally walk around an area, trying to get a feeling for the story behind the place. When the light is just right and I see a narrative, I know instinctively that this place must be painted and that’s when I try to capture that ‘moment in time.’ I might paint anything: figures, window reflections, a garden or a building, but there will always be some sort of narrative there.”
During First Friday, Hillis will demonstrate examples of how to paint hydrangeas in watercolors.
Canal Quarter Arts is located at 1517 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. Learn more about the artist at catherinehillis.com.