Celebrate Earth Day with Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation

The folks at Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation invite one and all to join them on Saturday, April 23, at Old Mill Park for their 18th Earth Day celebration. The event is truly one presented by the community and for the community.

The widely popular gathering has grown steadily throughout nearly two decades and attracted more than 5,000 participants in 2019. This year’s celebration features nearly 80 exhibitors and is supported by eight local sponsors, providing an opportunity to learn more about our precious planet and the interdependent elements of our local ecosystem.

“Our goal is to provide a fun, family-friendly event that gets people involved and excited about appreciating and protecting our environment,” said Callie Brown, outdoor recreation supervisor. “Each of our exhibitors will offer an interactive or hands-on element and many will have take-home crafts or project, including seedlings that families can plant and care for at home. Guests can learn about a spectrum of environmentally minded organizations and clubs that are in the community that they may want to become involved with throughout the year.”

During the celebration, visitors can meet and greet the winsome little critters of Karen Brace’s Awesome Possumz as they learn about their history, their “super powers” and the role they play in the environment. In addition, Earthquest—which has hosted past events with Parks and Rec, such as “Walk with a Hawk” hikes—will introduce families to nonreleasable birds of prey and rescued parrots. Guests can also visit Henry’s See-and-Touch Nature Bus and explore their collection of seashells, furs, skulls and crystal specimens, as well as a fascinating insect display.

Specimens from the Motts Run Nature Center will also be displayed, and the park’s beloved mascot, Pocket the corn snake (who will celebrate her 25th birthday this summer), will make her appearance at the event once again.

The folks from Downtown Greens will also present exciting information about their recent expansion and opportunities for families to become involved in their initiatives throughout the year, and members of the Friends of the Rappahannock will talk about the nonprofit’s mission and a spectrum of conservation efforts that families can join, as well as its programs and children’s camps.

The Falmouth Flats Fly Fishers will also offer casting demonstrations and guide visitors in tying their own flies to take home.

Participating community associations will include the Virginia Master Gardeners, the Virginia Master Naturalists and Tree Fredericksburg, which will conduct a Tree Give-Away of species including maples, dogwoods, magnolias, oak, cypress and cedars.

Entertainment will be provided on the central stage throughout the day by the rousing musicians of Johnny D & the Lowriders, Waney Edges and Jeff Brown. In addition, a new feature this year will be a series of Eco-Talks, short conservation-related presentations and Q&A sessions, at the park’s amphitheater.

Highlights that will especially engage children are pony rides, a barrel train ride and opportunities to meet the charming Wildwood Alpacas.

As a prelude to the Earth Day celebration, two communitywide activities and contests will be ongoing through April 22, with award recipients announced on April 23.

Virtual Bio Blitz: All are invited to become Citizen Scientists by participating in the Virtual Bio-Blitz, where they can track and record observations of various species throughout the city or in any area of their choice via a free iNaturalist app. Not only will this introduce participants to the inter-related species that comprise our ecosystem, but it also contributes to a valuable ongoing collaborative data repository.

Chalk & Talk Art Contest: This innovative exhibit begins tomorrow with an invitation to all to convey their personal message about Earth Day through an image created with sidewalk chalk in front of their homes, on their driveways or at any parking lot or site of their choice. To enter the contest, they can take a picture of their work and upload it to the online Fredericksburg Parks and Rec entry form. First-, second- and third-place awards will be given on the basis of the creator’s message and quality of their work. Parks and Rec will post the four locations on its website, where sidewalk chalk sets will be made available to those who need them.

“I hope that all families who attend our Earth Day celebration will leave inspired and invigorated about what they can do to take care of our planet and that all will take advantage of the opportunities to become involved with the wonderful community organizations who will be introduced at the event,” said Brown. “There will be parking at Old Mill Park, but we also encourage folks to park along our Heritage Trail and walk to the festival as well. It’s a great way to enjoy nature!”