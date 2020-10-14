Celebrate fall with Fredericksburg Parks and Rec

As the spooky, spirited season of Halloween approaches and the invigorating atmosphere of autumn fills the air, the folks at Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events have developed a panoply of fun-filled activities and events for families.
“Many of these offerings were created to meet the unique needs of the time,” said Superintendent of Leisure Services Jennifer Casarotti. “Today, kids are attached to their screen, especially with school being online, so we are focused on safe ways to get the kids into the great outdoors and fresh air.”
CAMPOUT IN THE PARK
This weekend, from Friday evening through Saturday morning, families can experience Campout in the Park at Motts Run Reservoir, an 860-acre natural oasis featuring a 160-acre pristine lake. Families can preregister while camping space is still available and will bring their own tent and sleeping gear; a checklist of what to bring will be sent to all registrants. Fredericksburg Parks and Rec will provide food, games and ideas for activities, and Mother Nature will supply the sounds of frogs singing, bats chirping and an occasional greeting from an owl.
“The campout can be a great introduction to the park. We will have a campfire, typically with hot dogs and s’mores, and we’ll have some scheduled activities and games, as well as some down time when families can explore on their own. A morning hike is great and has its own special atmosphere,” said Casarotti. “This is a unique experience because camping is not typically allowed in the park. It’s a great chance to get out and try camping for the first time.” 5 p.m. Oct. 16 to 10 a.m. Oct. 17. Preregistration required.
THE PARK AFTER DARK
Next Thursday, gather under the trees at Alum Spring Park for an evening of spooky, family-friendly Halloween tales relayed by storyteller Ken Crampton. Families can bring their camp chairs and a blanket to snuggle under and are welcomed to arrive early to enjoy a picnic. “It’s a great opportunity for people to get out in the fresh air and for the kids to get into the spirit of the season,” said Casarotti. Safe health protocols will be observed. Oct. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
DRIVE-IN FAMILY BINGO
On Oct. 28, a Drive-In Family BINGO night will be hosted in the parking lot of the Dorothy Hart Community Center. As cars enter the lot, families will receive $5 five-packs of game cards. A FM radio station will broadcast the host’s announcements, and lucky winners will receive generous prizes, with themed buckets such as Movie Night and Ice Cream Night, courtesy of Embrace TFC. When a winning card is completed, families flash their lights and honk their horns—an exciting delight, especially, for the youngsters.
“Even though families will be in their cars and socially distanced, there will be a sense of community in seeing and being with other people,” said Casarotti. Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Preregistration required.
MOVIE NIGHTA free double-feature Movie Night at Dixon Park on Oct. 30 will include a family-friendly Halloween movie, the new “Addams Family,” and a spookier second film, “Us,” for older children and adults. Guests are invited to come in costume and can pose for take-home pictures at the photo booth. Through the sponsorship of T-Mobile, candy bags will be offered to children during the first feature and popcorn for the later film. A food vendor will also be on-site, with the first 100 meals free during the family movie. Oct. 30. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for “The Addams Family,” with movie starting at dark (6:15 p.m.); gates open at 8 p.m. for “Us,” with movie at 8:30 p.m. For “Us,” viewers must be at least 17 with an ID to enter; if under 17, or do not have an ID, a parent must come to the movie or entry point for approval.
HALLOWEEN IN THE PARKThe Fredericksburg Farmers Market will present Halloween in the Park at Hurkamp Park, featuring a hay maze, pumpkin patch, trick-or-treat, goodie bags, Halloween bingo and a costume parade. Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SCARECROWS AND BATSWith health-protective provisions underway, it looked as if two of the most beloved Halloween traditions in Fredericksburg—family movie night at Hurkamp Park and the Treats on the Streets trick or treating downtown, which typically drew more than 1,000 children—would have to be canceled. But the team of partners behind those events (Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events; Fredericksburg Main Street; Fredericksburg Parent & Family Magazine; and the Fredericksburg Rappahannock Rotary Club) have engaged their creative talents and produced a spectacular celebration that would safely combine the two traditions.
The first-ever Scarecrows and Bats Halloween Celebration will be held at the Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium on Oct. 24. The highlight of the event will be the screening of the classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
Families will be guided along the Scarecrow Trail to the field, where children will receive their bag of Halloween treats, courtesy of the Fredericksburg Rappahannock Rotary, as well as a scavenger hunt sheet with I Spy objects to spot such as ghosts, witches’ hats and pumpkins.
Hosting partners will have their mascots on-site for photo-ops, including Fredericksburg Parents’ Pouches the kangaroo, the Fred Nats’ Gus, and the inflatable shark from Fredericksburg Parks and Rec—in a pirate costume.
Interactive games and activities will be featured on the big screen before the movie, and snack foods and meals will be available for purchase. Families are invited to come in costume, and zoom-in candid shots of the audience will be featured on screen periodically.
“Scarecrows and Bats will be a wonderful opportunity for families to come out for a Halloween event that will be safe and family-friendly,” said “Head Scarecrow” John Coker, the membership chair and past president of the Fredericksburg Rappahannock Rotary Club. Oct. 24, from 5-7:30 p.m. Admission is free; $5 parking.
