Celebrate fall with Fredericksburg Parks and Rec

THE PARK AFTER DARK

Next Thursday, gather under the trees at Alum Spring Park for an evening of spooky, family-friendly Halloween tales relayed by storyteller Ken Crampton. Families can bring their camp chairs and a blanket to snuggle under and are welcomed to arrive early to enjoy a picnic. “It’s a great opportunity for people to get out in the fresh air and for the kids to get into the spirit of the season,” said Casarotti. Safe health protocols will be observed. Oct. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

DRIVE-IN FAMILY BINGO

On Oct. 28, a Drive-In Family BINGO night will be hosted in the parking lot of the Dorothy Hart Community Center. As cars enter the lot, families will receive $5 five-packs of game cards. A FM radio station will broadcast the host’s announcements, and lucky winners will receive generous prizes, with themed buckets such as Movie Night and Ice Cream Night, courtesy of Embrace TFC. When a winning card is completed, families flash their lights and honk their horns—an exciting delight, especially, for the youngsters.

“Even though families will be in their cars and socially distanced, there will be a sense of community in seeing and being with other people,” said Casarotti. Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Preregistration required.