In this area with such a rich history of our first president and his family, a panoply of events are offered in celebration of George Washington’s 291st birthday at sites that played a role in every stage of his life. Some of the events have become long-standing traditions, while several are making their début this year.

Ferry Farm

The folks at George Washington’s boyhood home at Ferry Farm invite all to join in the fun of their birthday celebration on Presidents Day, Feb. 20. “This is a great way for kids to spend their day off from school with their families. It’s fun-filled with interactive presentations and activities and educational as well,” said spokesperson Lori Pikaart.

General Washington will stroll the grounds interacting with his visitors and he will be happy to answer any questions they may have and even take photos with them. Guests will learn about the Washington family and the enslaved people at the estate and can chat with a Colonial soldier re-enactor, who will talk about what it was like to serve in Washington’s Army. Members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society, in 18th-century clothing, will play board games of the period at the Visitors’ Center, and Colonial Faire will perform in the afternoon, offering a sampling of the music that was played back then in venues ranging from manor houses to taverns and the streets. An exciting highlight of the day is the annual stone-throwing contest, where visitors compete to achieve Washington’s legendary feat of casting a stone across the Rappahannock River.

Families will have an opportunity to walk through a replica of the Washington House and can engage with archaeologists, whose discovery of evidence of the foundation and a variety of artifacts made the reconstruction possible. Tours of the Archaeology Lab will be offered periodically, where visitors can view some of the artifacts that have been recovered. They can also learn about the steps involved in the archaeological process and try their hand at a stratigraphy activity, as an archaeologist explains about the different layers of dirt and the kind of artifacts that have been discovered in each layer.

“Ferry Farm offers guests an opportunity for visitors to explore the life of the Washington family where George and his four siblings grew up, and there is evidence of children throughout,” said Allison Ellis, manager of Public Programs. “It was on this land that George copied the ‘Rules of Civility’ and learned how to be a proper gentleman of the gentry. Guests can celebrate with a birthday cupcake and do a scavenger hunt as they learn about the history of the father of our country.”

Mary Washington House

The Washington Heritage Museums extend a hearty invitation to all to the Happy Birthday George! celebration at the Mary Washington House, the home that he purchased for his mother in 1772. All activities of the birthday celebration are included with regular admission, and the fun begins with a story time for children of ages 5-7, featuring a children’s book about George Washington. This event will include birthday cake and crafts, and materials will be provided for children to create a birthday card for our first president.

As visitors tour the home, they’ll get a sense of what life was like for people in the 18th century. They will also see the garden where Mary Washington grew herbs, vegetables and flowers, as well as Meditation Rock, where she introduced the tasks of gardening to her grandchildren—the children of her daughter Betty Lewis whose estate was on adjacent land. “This birthday celebration is a fun, family-friendly way to learn about George Washington and his mother,” said manager Michelle Hamilton.

In honor of Washington’s birthday, admission will be half price on Monday, Feb. 20, at all three of the Washington Heritage Museums. These include the Mary Washington House; the Rising Sun Tavern, which was constructed in the early 1760s as the family home for George Washington’s youngest brother Charles; and the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, whose owner left his practice to join the Revolutionary army and died as a brigadier general at the Battle of Princeton.

George Washington Birthplace National Monument

To celebrate our first president’s birthday, the folks at George Washington Birthplace National Monument will host a Colonial Games Olympics this Saturday featuring children’s toys and games from the Colonial era. Contestants will strive to accomplish the longest sustained Hoop and Stick roll along a designated path, the most catches in one minute with a Ball and Cup, and the longest spin in the Tops competition. Champions will be crowned in both children and adult cohorts. Throughout the day, visitors may want to hone their skills with toys displayed on the grounds. Visitors can register for competition at the Visitor’s Center.

While at the site, visitors are welcome to explore the Memorial House Museum to view period furniture and may want to take the opportunity to enjoy the nature of the 551-acre park with its hiking trails and public beach on the Potomac River. “We encourage families to help us commemorate the 291st birthday of George Washington by having a family-friendly day at the place he was born,” said Dustin Baker, Chief of Interpretation.

Families may want to return on Feb. 22 for a photo shoot at the Selfies of the 1700s Portrait Photo Booth where they can pose in front of a portrait backdrop, donning a Colonial jacket and hat combo that they choose from the park’s wardrobe.

Chatham Manor

Chatham Manor is known for its role in the Civil War, when it was occupied and used as the headquarters of the U.S. Army during the horrific battle of Fredericksburg and, subsequently, as a field hospital where those who cared for the wounded and sick soldiers included Clara Barton and Walt Whitman. The living history event at the site on Saturday, marking the 160th anniversary of the U.S. Army of the Potomac’s winter encampment, will not only offer visitors an opportunity to meet and engage with both soldiers and civilian reenactors but will also feature two brief presentations. Park Ranger Ryan Quint will talk about Washington’s significance to the Federal soldiers and how they recognized the 131st anniversary of his birthday on Feb. 22, 1863, which will leave guests with surprising points to ponder.

“The Union soldiers grew up hearing legends about George Washington and his connection to the Fredericksburg area, so, in the months before the battle began, if they did not have guard duty or drilling, they explored some of the sites and were in awe with what they saw,” said Quint. “In fact, both sides saw themselves as upholding what Washington stood for. So, on Washington’s Birthday, throughout the Civil War, soldiers from the North and South had festivities and parties, and celebratory cannon firings.”

Mount Vernon

In honor of Presidents Day and Washington’s birthday, admission at George Washington’s Mount Vernon will be free on Feb. 20 and Feb. 22. The estate was Washington’s residence for 45 years and had always been on his mind throughout the Revolution and his presidency. He invested his personal advice in everything from management and crops to the design of architectural elements, to the extent that the estate is referred to as “Washington’s Autobiography.”

Throughout the year, the estate offers a spectrum of engaging experiences, including tours of the expertly restored mansion, and a chance to explore more than a dozen historic outbuildings, a working farm and Washington’s Tomb and Slave Memorial. In addition, a variety of special events will be offered in celebration of our first president’s birthday. The estate’s blacksmith will be on-site with demonstrations of his skills. The tour of the grounds includes the slave quarters and the Half-Crown Bakehouse, with baking demonstrations of Washington’s favorite treat, hoecakes, on Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. The George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon will also host a rare open house on Feb. 20.

Throughout both days, General Washington will greet his guests as he walks through the grounds, and visitors will also have a chance to meet and engage with first-person interpreters of Tobias Lear, Washington’s personal secretary, and Dr. James Craik, his personal physician. On Wednesday, visitors can share birthday cake with Washington, who will also demonstrate a game of “Bowles” at 3 p.m. Children can also create a birthday card for Washington, which may be displayed on-site. Highlights of the celebration will also include a tactical demonstration by the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard, a musical demonstration and performance by The Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps and Music of the Revolution, as well as a presentation of Washington in a discussion with Tobias Lear and a performance by the U.S. Air Force Strings.

“Our birthday celebration is a wonderful introduction to the father of our country, and what better way to explore his life than at the estate that he cherished,” said spokesperson Julie Almacy.