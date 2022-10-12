Chatham presents 'A Community Day of Remembrance and Reflection'

The Friends of Chatham and the National Park Service will hold “A Community Day of Remembrance and Reflection” from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Chatham is the headquarters of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County Battlefields National Military Park.

The free family-friendly event will feature musical performances that reflect Chatham’s layers of history from the colonial era through the 20th century. Performances include Brooke Point High School Jazz Ensemble at 10 a.m. and the Stafford High School Strings Ensemble at noon.

Ongoing activities include demonstrations from craftspeople, children’s activities, plein air artists at work, living history presentations and interpretive presentations by NPS personnel. Greenhouse and garden tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Visitors should meet in the garden at the north entrance by greenhouses. Interpretative programs include “The Story of Ellen Mitchell” at 11 a.m. and “Road to Freedom” at 2:30 p.m.

“Today, many recognize Chatham for its elaborate 20th century gardens, but it was once a sprawling plantation powered by more than 100 enslaved people. Chatham and the people who lived and labored there—both enslaved and free—bore witness to many changes over the course of United States history. Chatham’s landscape today speaks to the 250 years since the property’s settlement and reflects larger changes in U.S. history that continue to shape the present and future of our country,” according to organizers.

For more information, call 540/693-3200 or visit nps.gov/frsp, friendsofchatham.org.