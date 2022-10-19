Chills and thrills: Get a head start on Halloween fun

Halloween may be just around the corner, but for many folks, the party started back in September. Because really, one day a year is not enough to take in all the Halloween-centric events in the Fredericksburg area and beyond. From frightful fun at our region’s theme parks to bone-chilling walks in the woods to spooky stories with a splash of history, there is something for everyone who is looking for a thrill this season. Here are some Halloween happenings to tide you over until the big day.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens is upping its Halloween game this season with a twisted new game show and an evil host. The Williamsburg theme park had Halloween on its mind early, opening Howl-O-Scream to visitors in early September. This year, there are three new haunted houses: Inferno, Death Water Bayou and Nevermore Chapter 2, each with a cool and terrifying story. In Inferno, watch out for the underworld’s demonic horde yearning for your soul; cursed hands are rising out of the swamp looking for their next devotee in Death Water Bayou; and Edgar Allan Poe’s prose takes an even darker turn in Nevermore Chapter 2. New Howl-O-Scream offerings also include terror-tories Dead A-Head, Gorgon Gardens and Scary Tale Road. For those in need of a break from all the running and screaming and maybe something to munch on, head to one of the fan-favorite shows, including “Jack is Back,” “Phantoms of the Festhaus,” “Skeletones” and “Monster Stomp on Ripper Row.” And if you’re looking for a classic thrill, enjoy nighttime rides on the park’s eight coasters, including the new multi-launch coaster Pantheon.

For something with less bite, families can drop by earlier in the day for The Count’s Spooktacular, which has been offering themed weekends. The remaining weekends are Magical Halloween Weekend, Oct. 22–23, with wizard Elmo and knight Cookie Monster; and Halloween Weekend, Oct. 29–30, with all the Sesame Street friends. Both events include trick-or-treating throughout the park, arts and crafts, a dance party and hay maze.

Howl-O-Scream, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd., Williamsburg. Select nights through Oct. 31. Howl-O-Scream contains amplified scares that are not recommended for children; parental discretion advised after 6 p.m. buschgardens.com/williamsburg.

Kings Dominion

The Fredericksburg area’s closest theme park rolled out its annual Halloween Haunt before the end of September, along with its family-friendly The Great Pumpkin Fest at Planet Snoopy. Halloween Haunt returns with six mazes, five scare zones and new live shows, including The Queen’s Ball, where dancers, musicians and acrobats prove their loyalty through performances; and Convergence, which follows ceremonial drummers as they summon the spirit of El Tunchi. There’s also a new maze, 21, and a new scare zone, Site X, where the Jungle X-pedition crew has unearthed something sinister.

Halloween Haunt, Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Halloween Haunt runs select nights through Oct. 30, with The Great Pumpkin Fest on Saturdays and Sundays. kingsdominion.com.

Six Flags

If you have already hit up the Virginia theme parks and don’t mind a road trip, Six Flags America’s Fright Fest in Upper Marlboro, Md., could be just the ticket. Similar to Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens, daytime and nighttime options are offered to delight all ages. The family-friendly Kids BOO Fest features special daytime attractions, such as a Trick-or-Treat Trail and Lil’ Monster Maze; classic park rides decked out in Halloween décor; and three shows, including Las Vegas magician Aaron Radatz, Big Top Freaks and Wolfie’s Howl-O-Ween Party. For those looking for a good scare, stay past 6 p.m. when the monsters come out to play. Visitors can explore five premium haunted attractions (for an added fee), plus the new Reaper Railways: Sawmill Slaughter haunted train ride; four scare zones; and three Halloween-themed shows.

“With great daytime shows and kid-sized activities, plus an incredible lineup of terrifying nighttime attractions, Fright Fest offers Halloween thrills and chills for the whole family,” according to Six Flags America Regional Marketing Director Kyle Croegaert.

Fright Fest, Six Flags America, 13710 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, Md. Select nights through Oct. 30, with Kids BOO Fest weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Fright by Night is not recommended for children under 12 or for those who scare easily. sixflags.com/america.

The Haunted Hill

So how scary is this place? This popular Spotsylvania attraction comes with a waiver form. Visitors to the Haunted Hill in Partlow start their journey with a haywagon ride into the woods, before they experience nearly a mile of live ghouls, zombies, clowns, mazes and various other scares. According to the website, the Haunted Hill is not recommended for children under 12, those with medical conditions, or the faint of heart.

The Haunted Hill, 10400 Fox Creek Lane, Partlow. Oct. 21–22 and Oct. 28–29, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. $20 per victim. Don’t forget to fill out the waiver form online. thehauntedhill.com.

Rising Sun Tavern

On Oct. 29, join the Rising Sun Tavern Museum for an evening of ghost stories and gothic tales. Guests will hear live readings of the most hair-raising tales by the early republic’s gothic writers, and candlelight stories of spectral encounters with past tavern keepers, guests, soldiers and staff. The building became a tavern in 1792; it was first built by George Washington’s youngest brother Charles as his home.

Gothic Ghosts at the Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Two sessions will be held: 5:30–7:30 p.m. and 7:30–9:30 p.m. Spaces are limited to 20 for each time slot. Tickets are nonrefundable and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3RO7MuW. For more information, call 540/371-1494.

Hanover Tavern

Transcend Paranormal will lead Ghost Walk at Night, with tours to the Haunted Hanover Tavern, Historic Courthouse and Old Stone Jail. Participants will encounter a cast of characters as they recount ghostly tales of actual events and recorded paranormal activity at these sites by the Richmond-based group.

Ghost Walk at Night, Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. Oct. 23–25, from 7-10 p.m., with last tour departing at 9 p.m. Proceeds benefit The Hanover Tavern Foundation. $15 per person. Limited spots available. Sign up at hanovertavern.org/event/ghosts-walk-at-night-tours.

Dominion Raceway

The Halloween season is in high gear at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. On Friday, a triple feature of the horror classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” will play on the big screen jumbotron complimentary to street racing attendees. Freddy Krueger will start slashing up the screen starting at 6:30 p.m. Racing starts at 6 p.m. and gates open 5 p.m.

Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be shown Oct. 28, with free hot chocolate and candy to kids in costume; and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 29, with a $200 cash prize costume contest. Want to play more of a part in your Halloween fun? Dominion Raceway is hosting a murder-mystery dinner party at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, for ages 18 and older. Seating is limited; purchase tickets in advance. Costumes with 1920s theme strongly encouraged.

Spooktacular DR Halloween, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Thornburg. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dominionraceway.com/halloween.