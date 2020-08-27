Class is back in session: Relive those school memories with these movies

Going back to school has always been a tumultuous time for students, who worry about fitting in or what their present actions might mean for their futures. This year holds even more unpredictability, with the pandemic completely changing in-class and long-distance teaching. For those feeling uncertain in these uncertain times, here are some great films to help students get through this period.
‘10 Things I Hate About You’
Of all the high school films from the ’90s based on Shakespeare, “10 Things I Hate About You” stands out from the rest with its stellar cast, hilarious script and genuine take on high school hierarchies. This adaptation of “The Taming of the Shrew” introduced audiences to future stars like Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon–Levitt and Julia Stiles in a story that made high school feel like a small community, where everyone at least knows of everyone else, and groups often intertwine in interesting ways. The movie’s heartfelt romances and interpersonal relationships make it truly one of the finest high school films. (Available on Disney+)
‘Booksmart’
Unfortunately overlooked by too many when it was released last year, “Booksmart” is one of the smartest, sweetest and funniest films about female friendships in years. On the eve of their high school graduation, two friends—played by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever—worry that they spent too much time studying over the last four years and should’ve had more fun. The pair attempt to experience all they missed out on in one night before their high school years are over. This directorial début from Olivia Wilde, full of well-rounded characters and lovely moments between the two leads, is one of last year’s best films. (Available on Hulu)
‘American Teen’
Nanette Burstein’s 2008 documentary about high school life in an Indiana town tried to find “The Breakfast Club” archetype characters in a real school and see how a year in their life played out. While “American Teen” was almost immediately criticized for possibly being scripted, the result is still an engaging look at high schoolers in a small town, trying to find where they belong after their senior year. The heart of the film is Hannah, the artistic rebel, who doesn’t fit in, has her heart broken by her boyfriend, and longs to escape Indiana. Hannah’s story—and the stories of the other four individuals—show that high school is just one step in discovering who you really are—often an integral one—that can lead to great things. (Available on Kanopy)
‘Rocket Science’
Based on writer/director Jeffrey Blitz’s experiences in high school, “Rocket Science” tells the story of Hal (Reece Thompson), a high school student with a stutter who decides to tackle his problem head-on by joining the school’s debate team. Hal is trained by the debate team’s star, Ginny (Anna Kendrick, in her second film), who he quickly starts to fall for. Blitz knows how to direct awkward moments, from his wonderful documentary “Spellbound” to his work on shows like “The Office” and “Review,” and this personal tale mines Blitz’s own uncomfortable youth. “Rocket Science” doesn’t give easy answers to its characters, but rather, shows how confusing and difficult high school can be. (Available on HBO Max)
‘Saved!’
Few films take place at Christian high schools, and while “Saved!” at times might be a little over-the-top, the film nails the tone and attitude of the various students that attend. Going into her senior year, Mary (Jena Malone) is told by her Christian boyfriend that he thinks he’s gay. This revelation starts to open Mary’s eyes about those around her who don’t practice what they preach, including her best friend, Hilary Faye (Mandy Moore). “Saved!” doesn’t make fun of those who make religion a central part of their lives, instead criticizing the hypocrisy of people who say one thing and then do the other. (Available on Prime Video)
‘The 400 Blows’
In this masterpiece of French cinema, “The 400 Blows” follows Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), a boy who is misunderstood by his parents and his teachers at school. The tragedy of Antoine’s story is that no matter how hard he tries to do the right thing, he always ends up disappointing those around him, as he attempts to find where he belongs in this world. Watching “The 400 Blows” is like watching a kid with the weight of the world on his shoulders, which is what childhood can often feel like. “The 400 Blows” ends with one of the most staggering conclusions ever, but for those who want to know more about the adventures of Antoine Doinel, director François Truffaut also made four sequels, each catching up with the character at different points in his life. (Available on The Criterion Channel, Kanopy and HBO Max)
‘Clueless’
Maybe the best Jane Austen adaptation of all time, writer/director Amy Heckerling turns “Emma” into the story of an L.A. teen, concerned with fashion, matchmaking and giving a makeover to the new girl at school. It’s a transition that somehow works and makes “Clueless” one of the most iconic films of the ’90s. With an extremely charming lead performance by Alicia Silverstone, a tremendous supporting cast and a fascinating breakdown of high school dynamics that works no matter where or when you went to school, “Clueless” style might scream ’90s, but the story it tells is timeless. (Available on Netflix)
‘Hoop Dreams’
Steve James’ masterpiece documentary about two African American teenagers trying to achieve their goals of reaching the NBA, is a harrowing and heartbreaking. James shows just how much our future is decided by where we grow up, what opportunities we have, what schools we go to, and at times, plain luck. James followed these two students for five years, through high school and after, with each student’s journey going in unexpected directions and with surprising speed bumps along the way. The result is one of the greatest documentaries ever made. (Available on HBO Max and Kanopy)
‘Election’
The battle between teacher and student has never been as captivating as it is in Alexander Payne’s “Election.” Matthew Broderick plays a down-on-his-luck high school teacher that couldn’t be further from Ferris Bueller, who decides to sabotage the school election to keep the over-achieving Tracy Flick from winning. In one of her first major roles, Reese Witherspoon gives a powerhouse performance as Flick, a determined character who seems poised to always be a success. This balance of a teacher who wants to stop a student from her meteoric rise, and the student who will do anything to reach her goals makes “Election” a cringey battle of the wills. (Available on Prime Video)
‘Lady Bird’
Greta Gerwig’s directorial début, “Lady Bird” brings such an accuracy and specificity to this story about high school in the early 2000s. Saoirse Ronan plays the title character, a teen desperate to go to college far away from her home of Sacramento, despite the wishes of her family and the economic stress it will put on them. “Lady Bird” could’ve easily been a standard coming-of-age story, but Gerwig makes this feel lived in, with every moment feeling as if it actually happened to her. The transition of Lady Bird from high school to college is one of the film’s most beautiful segments, as the character relishes in the new opportunities ahead of her, but misses the past that she’s left behind, a feeling that will resonate with anyone who has experienced that massive leap.(Available on Netflix and Kanopy)
Ross Bonaime is a Fredericksburg-area freelance writer and movie reviewer for the Brightest Young Things website.
