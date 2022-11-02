Connecting to the past: Experience a full day of history at Stratford Hall, Historic Kenmore

This weekend, two area historic sites invite families to experience their bounty of nature in autumn and to engage in hands-on activities to explore the life and times of those who lived there in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Fall Family Fun Day

at Stratford Hall

Just an hour’s drive from Fredericksburg, Stratford Hall is a virtual treasure chest of history and features three miles of nature trails for hiking and casual walks. A highlight of the 1,800-acre estate is the Great House, which was first home to Thomas Lee and his family in the late 1730s and, subsequently, to three more generations of the Lee family. The Lees who lived at Stratford Hall included Richard Henry Lee and Francis Lightfoot Lee, the only two brothers to sign the Declaration of Independence, as well as Revolutionary War hero “Light Horse Harry” Lee and his son, renowned Civil War general Robert E. Lee, who was born at Stratford in 1807.

In fact, visitors at Stratford will not only be able to explore what life was like for the adults and children of the Lee family during their residence there, but they will also learn about the history that preceded them by millions of years. The site features 150-foot cliffs that overlook the shore of the Potomac River, which was at the bottom of the sea as long as 17 million years ago. When rising land replaced the ocean that once covered the site, just the right set of circumstances were created for the fossilization of marine animal remains. This provided evidence that the sea was filled with primitive shark-toothed porpoises, salt-water crocodiles, sea cows, gopher turtles, rays, whales and sharks. Families exploring the beach today often discover sharks’ teeth, a highlight of their visit.

In addition to the opportunity to experience this thought-provoking exploration of history, Director of Education Kelly Childress has strived to offer more family activities—such as Stratford’s first Fall Family Fun Day this Saturday. The event will feature a spectrum of engaging and hands-on activities for children. Fall-themed games will include Pumpkin Tic Tac Toe, in which players will move orange or white pumpkins on “game board” marked out on the ground, as well as a “memory matching game” with foam-board cards featuring images of leaves, pumpkins, apples, acorns and squirrels.

A guest guide will also present colonial games that the Lee children may have played, such as Trundling Hoops that were rolled across the lawn with a stick; Graces, in which smaller hoops were tossed by sticks from player to player; and Battledore and Shuttlecocks, an 18th-century version of badminton. Take-home crafts will include pumpkin painting and creating corn-husk dolls.

The event will also include the début of a new audio tour of the Great House for kids, “Who Lived at Stratford? Jr.” Young visitors will learn about what life would have been like for the children growing up at Stratford. Topics that are sure to capture their attention are discussions of intriguing points about hygiene and medicinal treatments in the 18th century. They will see a high-backed French copper bathing tub and learn that an immersive bath was a rare luxury and that people more typically freshened up with a sponge bath using a pitcher and bowl.

In addition, guests will learn that—in the Lees’ days—doctors were not always available and people who were sick often relied on home remedies, such as those crafted by Caesar, an enslaved chef, who used herbs harvested from the estate’s kitchen gardens. Treatments also included a technique called “cupping” to suction blood and balance the four humors of the body and restore health, and “witches’ marks” carved into the nursery floor to fend off evil spirits are evidence of the role that superstition played in keeping one’s family safe.

One fun feature of the day will be a candy corn guessing game, in which the visitor whose guess is closest to the number of candies in the jar will receive a generous prize basket.

“The Fall Family Fun Day is a wonderful opportunity for families to come out and learn about the history of our site as they experience the enchanting natural beauty of autumn,” said Childress.

‘Night in Washington’s Day’

at Historic Kenmore

This Saturday, all are invited to “Night in Washington’s Day” at Historic Kenmore, the estate that was home to George Washington’s sister Betty and her husband Fielding Lewis.

In addition to the excitement of this rare opportunity to be at Kenmore after dark, guests will experience three informative and engaging presentations featuring the Night Sky and Constellations, Luminosity and Lighting Technology, and a dramatic scene featuring two of the enslaved women who served the Lewis family.

Groups of visitors will begin their evening activities outside the mansion where they will learn about the crucial role that the night sky and the constellations played for people in the 18th and 19th centuries. Fielding Lewis was a trader, whose ships’ navigation was guided by the stars on their voyages across the ocean to England. As they took on the perilous journey to freedom in the North, slaves looked for Polaris in the constellation of the Big Dipper to guide their way.

“The presentation will explore the idea that the night sky is itself a historical record, which, while hidden by light pollution in our part of the world, still holds fascinating information about the past,” said Youth and School Programs Manager Ethan Knick, the guide for the Night Sky exploration. “It will cover cultural stories hidden in constellations and 18th-century astronomy. And it will “bring to light” the fact that—culturally, scientifically and commercially—heavenly bodies helped connect colonial Virginia to the world, even on the eve of Revolution.”

The presentation on 18th-century lighting and technology will take place in Kenmore’s candlelit dining room. “I encourage guests to think of the role that lighting plays in their lives today and how that has changed since the days of the Lewis family at Kenmore,” said Director of Education Amy Durbin, who will lead this portion of the evening’s program.

“The conversation will not only talk about lighting but also about what darkness was like in the 18th century,” said Allison Ellis, Manager of Public Programs. “Our experience of night today includes ambient light from street lights and other people’s houses. Being in complete darkness isn’t something we can conceive.” At one point in the presentation, all electric lighting is turned off, revealing a glimpse of what the house would be like when it was lit solely by candles and the fireplace. Durbin will also discuss ways in which candlelight could be maximized by candelabras and how the flame of a candle could be protected by a hurricane glass.

The evening's final presentation is “Dreams of Freedom,” a dramatization of a conversation in the estate’s kitchen dependency between two enslaved women: Rachel, the washerwoman, and Hetty, the cook. The scene presents an imagined discussion between women who once actually lived at Kenmore that includes thoughts on the way the cover of night’s darkness could aid an escape as well as deliberations of the risks of fleeing and the pain of leaving those who have become like family.

“Night in Washington’s Day” will end with a sampling of teas with cookies at the Crowninshield Building Visitor Center, where visitors can share about their experience.