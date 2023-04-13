The hills will truly be alive with the sound of music as Mountain Run Winery hosts its second annual Culpeperpalooza, a three-day celebration of the best music, dance, theater, and visual arts in the area. This year’s event will held from April 21-23 and features expanded offerings, taking last year’s wildly popular celebration to a new level with three days chock-full of performances by bands ranging from punk and rock to bluegrass and country. In addition, it will highlight the talents of a local dance and fitness studio, a community theater company, and a spectrum of regional visual artists who will demonstrate and display their creations, as well as dozens of craft vendors.

Guests can also avail themselves of tasty fare and a variety of the county’s expertly crafted libations. Echoing the natural beauty of the winery’s picturesque location, a number of organizations dedicated to preserving and protecting our environment and its flora and fauna will be on-site, including the Friends of the Rappahannock, Earthquest and the Culpeper Department of Parks and Recreation, which hosts nature programs and camps for kids.

Friends of the Rappahannock will set up its outreach table with information about the activities in the community and coloring pages for kids, and representatives will explain what everyone can do in their daily lives to help the river, such as picking up litter, planting trees, and refraining from using fertilizer whose run-off could pollute the river. FOR offers educational programs, nature exploration hikes, river paddles, and summer camps and organizes periodic river clean-ups.

“Through our programs for children, we are creating the next generation of river stewards,” said membership coordinator Katie Pomeroy. There will also be a giveaway of small trees at the festival while supplies last.

Earthquest provides educational programs promoting conservation and environmental awareness through feathered ambassadors — unreleasable birds of prey and rescued parrots — that leave a lasting impression on both children and adults. On Sunday, educator Robert Haynes will provide a presentation with a bevy of birds, including Palacios the Harris’s Hawk, Bubo the Eurasian Eagle Owl, Igor the Black Vulture, Maggie the Peregrine Falcon, and Zulu the Steppe Eagle.

In addition, visitors can also learn about the county’s fascinating history, from the days of dinos, to its role in the life of Native Americans, and throughout the American Revolution and Civil War. As an engaging hands-on element of their presentation, the folks of the Museum of Culpeper History will bring games that kids played with in the 1700s and 1800s. Also, as representatives from the era of the Revolution, The Culpeper Minute Men will be on-site in their hunting-shirt uniforms, harkening back to 1775 when the Colony of Virginia was divided into 16 districts, each of which was instructed to raise and discipline a battalion of men “to march at a minute’s notice.”

“Mountain Run Winery is a perfect location for this celebration. We are a 36-acre outdoor setting with lots of room for kids to run and play. And the Palooza offers so much to see and engage with,” said winery owner David Foster. He is coordinating the event with the support of musician Aubrey Driggers, who has done outreach and organization for the band performances. “We have great bands, and some are involved with the Culpeper music educational system. Some musicians may invite their students to come up and perform with them,” said Foster.

Sunday, the final day of the Culpeperpalooza, will highlight the arts and will include both theater and dance performances.

The StageWorks program, a community theater group of the Windmore Foundation, will deliver a rousing short play with a long title: “Sam Club Private Eye in the Case of the Malted Falcon.” From the beginning, audiences will pick up the humor of this production with Maltese Falcon morphed to “Malted” in its name, as well as action that takes place in the mythological New York-based Gallery of Amazingly Great Art (GAGA). As the action begins, a priceless chocolate sculpture is stolen when it was on its way to the museum. One of the zany characters in the cast will be targeted in this murder mystery, which the audience will help to solve.

Adding to the day’s delights, BOOM Fitness Studio will present the talents of their members in three different performances. BOOM KIDZ Dance Team, featuring young dancers of ages 8 to 12, will be performing a lyrical dance to the melody of “Here Comes the Sun,” and BOOM KIDZ Force Competition Cheer Team will perform a dance routine that includes tumbling and stunts.

“This is a fresh new program that started in December with three girls and is now up to eight members of ages 6 to 14 years. They have worked so hard and we are excited to show the community the love and passion they invest in what they do,” said Karen Corron, owner and trainer of BOOM Fitness and BOOM KIDZ. The studio’s offerings will climax with a fun family class of Country Fusion Line Dancing that Corron will lead.

The Culpeperpalooza will begin on Friday, April 21, at 4 p.m. with an evening of band performances featuring the Usual Suspects, Blues Power, and Déjà Vu. Saturday’s activities will feature Culpeper’s musical assets, including three music schools, and will be highlighted by performances by Mo Safren & Mary Mac, Get Down Jack, AP Project, Fountains, Soco Loco & Friends, and Waking Napster. The musicians that will entertain on Sunday will be Mike Henry, Enya Agerholm, Tamera Mae and the Unsuitables.

“The Culpeperpalooza is a wonderful chance to see the Best of Culpeper,” said Foster. “Our goal is to make this an annual event so we can help to support Culpeper’s arts, theater, music and recreation. All profits from the event will go to Culpeper’s Parks and Rec Department to offer their programs for kids for free or for a reduced coat and to other Culpeper County programs for music, the arts, theater and dance.”