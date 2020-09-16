Dance Matrix & Company makes return to dance floor with outdoor performance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This weekend Dance Matrix & Company is holding its first public event since February. Beverly Mendez, who leads the performing arts collective, said this first step back onto the dance floor was taken gingerly, with every caution for safety.

“Right now, people are just deciding what they can do and how to go back to normal life safely,” she said. “They’re testing the waters, and we’re doing the same thing. We’re also trying to reach a sense of normalcy. For us, that’s performing.”

Their dance and theater-works production will be held outdoors at the Patriot Park amphitheater. The event is free and open to the public, and runs from 4–5 p.m. this Saturday.

DMC’s outdoor performance will be socially distant, according to Mendez, with distanced bleacher seating available. Attendees can also bring their own chairs for additional distance.

Masks are required for performers and audience members, and there will be hand sanitizing stations.

The event will feature two original pieces by DMC that evoke connection with nature and were popular in previous performances, as well as new choreographed dances.