Dance Matrix's 'Distancing Together' features workshops, evening performance

Dance Matrix & Company’s fourth annual Performing Arts Festival returns to Fredericksburg this weekend, featuring a single day packed with workshops and performances at Old Mill Park.

DMC is gathering local professional artists to share their art with the community on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The morning is filled with the classes, exhibit tables will be available in the afternoon, and performances will take place in the evening. Along with DMC, there will be two student groups performing and eight guest artists covering dance, music and theater.

“The rich tapestry of the performing arts in the Fredericksburg area is well known,” said DMC founder Beverly Mendez. “DMC hopes to provide a place for the community to sample some of these riches.”

She started the event four years ago to raise awareness of the vibrant local performing arts community. While the event is usually weekendlong and inside, to hold it safely, the Performing Arts Festival is being held outside and in one action-packed day due to the ongoing pandemic.