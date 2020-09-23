Dance Matrix's 'Distancing Together' features workshops, evening performance

Dance Matrix & Company’s fourth annual Performing Arts Festival returns to Fredericksburg this weekend, featuring a single day packed with workshops and performances at Old Mill Park.
DMC is gathering local professional artists to share their art with the community on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The morning is filled with the classes, exhibit tables will be available in the afternoon, and performances will take place in the evening. Along with DMC, there will be two student groups performing and eight guest artists covering dance, music and theater.
“The rich tapestry of the performing arts in the Fredericksburg area is well known,” said DMC founder Beverly Mendez. “DMC hopes to provide a place for the community to sample some of these riches.”
She started the event four years ago to raise awareness of the vibrant local performing arts community. While the event is usually weekendlong and inside, to hold it safely, the Performing Arts Festival is being held outside and in one action-packed day due to the ongoing pandemic.
Mendez said for the event to be successful, performers and audience members should both maintain social distance. While family groups can stay together, she asks that others space out for workshops and performance viewing. Attendees should bring their own chair or blanket for distanced seating and should wear a mask.
DMC will present two company pieces, which they also performed at a community event in Spotsylvania last week. Fans of that performance or those who missed it can catch “The River Within Us” and “People of Corn” at the festival. Both are dance works inspired by the natural world.
DMC is also presenting a workshop with company member Anissa Wells, who will teach a contemporary dance masterclass featuring natural movement techniques.
Amy Kiyaana and her dancers will perform “One Thousand and One Nights,” a Middle Eastern dance with interwoven narratives. Kiyaana will also teach a masterclass on Middle Eastern rhythms in movement.
Also teaching a workshop is actor and director Patricia McKee, who will present Sanford Meisner’s acting technique. McKee will also perform a classical monologue from Spoon River Anthology in the performance showcase.
Also joining the performance lineup are singer-songwriter Jim Taylor, Becky Brassfield, Patrick Mayer, choreographers Kori Joseph and Ixchel Mendez, dancers from Avery Ballet, and Creative Movement Dance.
During the afternoon, there will also be display tables of what Mendez calls “the arts that support the performing arts.” Costume artist Rachel Decker will show her work, local prop artist Rachel Sargeant will demonstrate how props are made, and lighting artist Mark Wright and his students from James Monroe High School will display lighting design concepts.
“Performance artists want to perform,” Mendez said.
Originally, the festival was scheduled for June, but it had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. The dancers continued to rehearse and meet over Zoom, and when Virginia entered Phase 3 of reopening, Mendez continued to wait until everyone felt comfortable having a large event outdoors.
“Performing arts is so special, you can’t do it in a room alone,” she said. “These events are for the community. We want to share our work.”
