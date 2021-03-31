Deau Eyes comes home to make music her way

Before releasing the album, Thibodeau began to assemble a band that could play her songs live. She auditioned different local musicians she met on the Richmond scene before settling on her current group that includes Kim McMasters on guitar, Ethan Johnstone on drums, and Reid LaPierre on bass. They are involved in other Richmond bands, and while none of those groups sound like Deau Eyes, the skills her band brings to the table are a huge asset.

“You have to find the right fit and how to make the record come to life,” said Thibodeau. “I feel like I’m doing it in reverse, in a lot of ways, than a lot of bands. I started alone as a songwriter and then became a band. A lot of times, people find their people really young and then they stick together through thick and thin and then they have that rapport. I was just a late bloomer with that. It’s kind of crazy and nice to have found my match when it comes to band members.”

Thibodeau planned to rehearse her new band and had lined up a tour and an appearance at South By Southwest. Unfortunately, all her 2020 live dates were canceled. “Let It Leave” was released in May, but with no gigs to play, Thibodeau found other ways to present her music.