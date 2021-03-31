Deau Eyes comes home to make music her way

Three years ago, Ali Thibodeau was at a crossroads in her life. The Richmond-area native had returned home from New York after several years of waiting tables, auditioning for Broadway theater roles, busking in the subway, and playing her original songs at open mic nights. Her good friend Lucy Dacus found success with her own brand of empowered indie-rock, and encouraged Thibodeau to try launching a music career in Richmond. Dacus had booked a recording session in Nashville and invited Thibodeau to join her.
“She was just kind of like, you should get in the van and make your record this weekend,” said Thibodeau. “So that’s what I did. It was really fast and furious. I just brought my songs to the session musicians who are now friends of mine.”
Thibodeau chose to adopt a new stage name for her project, a play on her last name: Deau Eyes.
“I was really having a hard time coming up with a name because my legal name is just really hard to spell,” said Thibodeau. “So, even when I would say it’s Ali, I would have to say it’s A-l-i like Mohammed Ali and then spell out Thibodeau with every vowel in the alphabet. People just got lost. It’s still a little bit punny and complicated, but I feel like it’s fun to use a pen name.”
The songs recorded at those Nashville sessions became the Deau Eyes début album, “Let It Leave.” The music ranges from edgy indie-rock like “Paper Stickers” to folkier confessional tunes like “Parallel Time” to the slow-grind rock of “Autonomy.”
Before releasing the album, Thibodeau began to assemble a band that could play her songs live. She auditioned different local musicians she met on the Richmond scene before settling on her current group that includes Kim McMasters on guitar, Ethan Johnstone on drums, and Reid LaPierre on bass. They are involved in other Richmond bands, and while none of those groups sound like Deau Eyes, the skills her band brings to the table are a huge asset.
“You have to find the right fit and how to make the record come to life,” said Thibodeau. “I feel like I’m doing it in reverse, in a lot of ways, than a lot of bands. I started alone as a songwriter and then became a band. A lot of times, people find their people really young and then they stick together through thick and thin and then they have that rapport. I was just a late bloomer with that. It’s kind of crazy and nice to have found my match when it comes to band members.”
Thibodeau planned to rehearse her new band and had lined up a tour and an appearance at South By Southwest. Unfortunately, all her 2020 live dates were canceled. “Let It Leave” was released in May, but with no gigs to play, Thibodeau found other ways to present her music.
She collaborated with her brother Michael to create videos for every song on the new album, mostly using their iPhones. They’re available on YouTube under the title “Deau Eyes presents Let It Leave: An American Soirée.”
While the band was unable to practice together, they came together virtually and assembled a “live at home” video with a new version of “Miner and Raven” from the album.
Last year’s presidential election inspired Thibodeau to write a song titled “Haven’t You Had Quite Enough.” It was quickly recorded in Richmond with the help of Thibodeau’s manager Scott Lane and producer DJ Harrison and she shot a polished video with cinematographer Alec Gary. The year culminated in Deau Eyes finally playing a livestreamed show as part of the Shockoe Sessions Live! series.
Thibodeau is looking ahead to touring and creating new music in 2021. “Let It Leave” received great reviews from critics and her growing fanbase.
“People were really sweet online but nothing can compare to face-to-face celebration,” said Thibodeau. “We didn’t get to do that. Everybody has that sort of thing for so many things; all the kids that graduated this year that didn’t get to have that moment of celebration; funerals and weddings and all sorts of things. I’m looking forward to seeing how we come out of it and how we all embrace and appreciate those moments in a different way than we would have.”