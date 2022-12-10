December Mysteries Roundup: With the cold comes motives and murders in these tales

Four friends in early middle age — actor Daníel, engineer Helena, lawyer Gunnlauger and travel-company entrepreneur Ármann — reunite in Iceland for a ptarmigan shoot.

But a faulty weather forecast puts them in a roaring blizzard. When they find a hut that offers shelter — if not heat or cellphone service — they discover a man with a gun sitting in a corner.

So begins “Outside” (Minotaur, $27.99, 352 pages), a stand-alone novel by acclaimed Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson.

But the shocking discovery, the isolation and the whiteout are not the only factors that raise tensions to the breaking point. Daníel has issues with truth, Ármann boasts of his wealth, Gunnlauger seems unbalanced, Helena harbors secrets, and all four have troubled pasts.

Jónasson — the author of six novels in the Dark Iceland series, three in the Hulda series and a previous stand-alone — plays his hand perfectly. He sets the terrifying scene immediately, incrementally increases the stress factor, cunningly furnishes revelations about the characters and withholds the overriding question running through the novel: Who dies?

When the shocks, twists and gut punches begin, Jónasson revisits a seemingly small reference to a previous death, one that unravels the motives behind the hunt.

In addition to a stellar story, “Outside” offers an unblinking look at the frailties of friendship and delivers a cautionary tale that examines the damage wrought by deception.

Classic, classy whodunit

When the worlds of politics and Hollywood meet, they often do so on the fashionable islands off the coast of Massachusetts.

But in “Death on a Winter Stroll” (Soho Crime, $27.99, 284 pages) — the seventh installment in Francine Mathews’ series featuring Police Chief Meredith “Merry” Folger of Nantucket — they collide during a double-murder investigation.

Secretary of State Janet Brimhold MacKay has traveled to the island with husband Ron and his son Ansel for Christmas festivities. At the same time, creative personnel have gathered to produce a film. Among them are actors Chris Candler and Marni LeGuin, director Carly Simpson-Sonnenfeld and her much older husband, Vic Sonnenfeld, who is providing the financing.

Ansel MacKay, 23, strikes a friendship with Candler’s daughter, Winter, 19. Both have spent time in rehab — Ansel for drugs, Winter for an eating disorder.

Meanwhile, a reclusive photographer who specializes in birds is occupying a dilapidated house on the island.

The first victim has double links to the MacKays; the second, to the Hollywood contingent. And Merry must wind through the maze of clues and motives.

Writing as Stephanie Barron, Mathews last year completed her 14-entry series starring Jane Austen. Using both names, she’s the author of several stand-alone novels. But whichever identity she chooses, she excels at the triad on which successful fiction must rest: plot, people and place.

“Death on a Winter Stroll” is no exception. Her canny narrative forms the foundation on which the novel stands. The nuanced and adroit manner with which she envisions her characters provides depth and breadth. And the colorful local details offer a rich vision of Nantucket.

A Christmas treat, Mathews’ latest offers joy to the world for fans of classic — and classy — whodunits.

A Christmas mystery

Christmas is coming, the client’s jailed again. If his lawyer fails, he’ll go to the pen.

Welcome to “Santa’s Little Yelpers” (Minotaur, $25.99, 304 pages), the latest installment in David Rosenfelt’s long-running series featuring lawyer and dog rescuer Andy Carpenter of northern New Jersey.

When Chris Myers was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a death resulting from a bar fight, he was disbarred and served two years in prison. There, he participated in a canine-training program. When he was released, he was hired to help at the Tara Foundation, the group Andy runs.

To his surprise, Chris is contacted by Charlie Burgess, who confesses to lying at Chris’ trial and offers to recant. But when Charlie changes his mind, Chris drives to his house to plead with him, only to witness a gunshot that kills Charlie.

Enter Andy, who postpones a winter trip to Disney World with wife Laurie and son Ricky to defend Chris, who has been taking care of eight golden retriever puppies.

What follows is a taut plot, leavened with humor, and packed with heroes, villains and multiple possible motives.

Given that the story takes place in the Christmas season, readers can be assured that right will prevail. So light a fire, spike the eggnog, cuddle with a dog and settle in for a pleasant evening of engaging crime fiction.