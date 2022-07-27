Fredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week returns

Fredericksburg’s Summer Restaurant Week is back and hope your stomach can handle all the delicious local offerings coming your way. The popular foodie event kicks off Friday and runs through Aug. 7, with all the regular favorites and some new faces as well.

More than 30 locations are participating in this year’s event and offering a wide selection of cuisines with special prices, many ending in .22 (for the year 2022). In addition to restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, breweries and even a meadery are getting in on the restaurant week action. So you can easily make a day of it and enjoy a meal at one place and dessert at another or maybe top off the evening with a glass of mead or a local brew.