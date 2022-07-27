Fredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week returns

Fredericksburg’s Summer Restaurant Week is back and hope your stomach can handle all the delicious local offerings coming your way. The popular foodie event kicks off Friday and runs through Aug. 7, with all the regular favorites and some new faces as well.
More than 30 locations are participating in this year’s event and offering a wide selection of cuisines with special prices, many ending in .22 (for the year 2022). In addition to restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, breweries and even a meadery are getting in on the restaurant week action. So you can easily make a day of it and enjoy a meal at one place and dessert at another or maybe top off the evening with a glass of mead or a local brew.
The lineup includes 25 30 Espresso, Abner B’s Ice Cream Company, Agora Downtown Coffee Shop, Alpine Chef Restaurant, Billiken’s Smokehouse, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Casey’s FXBG, Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, Cork and Table, Curitiba Art Cafe, Deutschland Downtown, EATS Burgers, Eileen’s Bakery & Cafe, FoodE, Fredericksburg Brew Exchange, Haley’s Honey Meadery, Harry’s Downtown, Italian Station, J. Brian’s Tap Room, J2’s Restaurant & Lounge, Katora Coffee, La Petite Auberge, Maggie’s Subs, Mellow Mushroom, Orofino Restaurant, Pig Pitt, Pimenta, Red Dragon Brewery, Ristorante Renato, Sammy T’s, Sedona Taphouse, Soup and Taco, Sunken Well Tavern, Sweet Reasons Cupcakes, Tapa Rio and The Melting Pot.
For more information on participating eateries and to view restaurant week menus, visit fxbg.com/restaurants/restaurant-week.