Explore the magic of butterflies and bugs at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

The folks at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden invite all to explore the special offerings of their summer event “Pollinator Power,” sponsored by M&T Bank. Highlights of the season include the return of the wildly popular “Butterflies Live!” exhibit and awe-inspiring giant sculptures of acclaimed artist David Rogers’ Big Bugs creations.

‘Butterflies Live!’

The North Wing of the Garden’s Conservatory has been transformed into a wonderland of vibrant colors, captivating experiences and new discoveries, as hundreds of tropical and native butterflies feed, flutter and take flight throughout the site.

“We had featured this exhibit every year, though it was on hiatus in the past two years, and families are especially excited to explore this mesmerizing realm of nature again. The display is constantly changing as new butterflies are introduced each day, and guests can learn fascinating information about these majestic pollinators through fun family activities and conversations with our on-site educators who can talk about their origins, preferred habitats and life cycles,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe.

In fact, the educators’ work began even before the butterflies arrived, as they prepared the environment throughout the North Wing, bringing in containers and displays of nectar plants. When the butterflies arrive as chrysalides (cocoons) from butterfly farms around the world, the educators carefully attach them to the tops of transparent bins, mimicking their position in their natural habitats. “When the butterflies emerge, the educators put them in a small mesh carrier that they place in the exhibit and uncover so the butterflies can fly out,” said Monroe. “This takes a little time because, when they first emerge, the butterflies are wet and crumpled and have to warm up to extend their wings. It is an exciting moment to witness their first flight!”

Though the metamorphosis of the butterflies typically take place in another area, the “Butterflies Live!” exhibit includes a display case dubbed the “nursery,” where visitors can explore that process. A key lesson that guests will learn is the importance of pollinators’ role in our ecosystem and the fact that 75% of the Earth’s flowering plants and more than 70% of its food crops depend on pollinators to thrive. “Butterflies are charismatic creatures and nearly everyone loves them! This is a wonderful way that we can tell people about the importance of plants and pollinators and taking care of the natural world,” said Monroe.

This message is underscored in the featured performance of National Pollinators Week, “MAGIC (Magia),” which will be performed by the Latin Ballet of Virginia on June 25 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The dance theater performance highlights the plethora of gifts that nature offers and the importance of protecting and preserving our interrelated ecosystem.

National Pollinators Week, held from June 20–26, will also include an opportunity to visit the apiary and explore its observation hive, where guide Sherry Giese will be on-site to talk about the garden’s bees and answer pollinator questions.

Young guests will enjoy exploring the Children’s Garden and may come upon several surprises that were installed for the occasion, such as a path painted on a walkway that traces a “Butterfly Dance” and the “Pollinator Pathway”—a border of pollinator plants positioned near the Children’s Garden entrance. Visitors can also pick up KidQuest sheets on “Butterflies and Bees” with questions to spark exploration and informative points that can stimulate further research on the remarkable insects. The Quests include photos of different types of bees they may encounter in a walking bee hunt at home and descriptions of the ways that butterflies grow smell, taste, see, transform and survive.

In addition, Garden Librarian Katarina Spears hosts a story-time and craft session on Friday and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. and these often include pollinator-related themes. “There are wonderful displays at the library site and guests can take home seeds to plant at home. Kat has done a great job activating that space and welcoming families,” said Monroe.

David Rogers’ ‘Big Bugs: The Pollinators’

Augmenting the awesome attractions of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden through Aug. 28 is the display of 10 huge sculptures of wood carver David Rogers, each of which depicts a fascinating pollinator, transforming the site into a “Bugtanical” Garden. The sculptures are displayed throughout the grounds, and many families will enjoy the opportunities to pose with them for photos.

All of the sculptures that Rogers—a former cabinetmaker and sailboat maker—has crafted since 1994 are created from reclaimed natural forest material, such as fallen trees, limbs and twigs. The pollinators selected for this unique exhibit range from 2-foot “Ladybugs on a Branch” to a 17-foot “Daddy Long Legs,” which weighs in at 600 pounds, and a giant 1,200-pound “Praying Mantis.”

“Our Pollinator Power summer offers a great way for families to get outside and spend time outside together discovering and exploring,” said Monroe. “It can be engaged with and appreciated on so many levels!”