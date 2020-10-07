Fall festivals are in full swing at three area farms

For families that have been hunkered over their screens for the last few months, the Fall Harvest Festival provides a prime opportunity to experience the thrill of the great outdoors. “They can experience 5 million square feet of fresh air,” said Fulks. “The festival has become a tradition for a lot of people, and some who came here as kids are bringing their own kids today. Folks can come to our farm to harvest fresh family memories every year.”

BRAEHEAD FARM

Roxanna and George Snead invite families to join them in the seventh annual Fall Festival at their Braehead Farm, the last remaining farm in the historic city of Fredericksburg. The Snead family has been farming since 1937, and said they consider the farm as their gift to share and they delight in seeing the joy of those who visit.

On festival days, visitors can experience a hayride around the farm and through the Happy Haunted Forest. Another feature is the festival’s corn maze, and this year’s includes the challenge of an interactive game dubbed “Farm Tracks.” Families are charged with the mission of identifying which of 12 animals made off with the farmer’s pies during the night and can gather clues from posted, rub-off paw prints throughout the maze. When visitors gather the clues, they can return to the entrance and compare their findings with the paw prints that are posted with pictures of their respective animals to identify the culprits. Upon completing their mission, visitors will be awarded a sticker declaring them an official Farm Scene Investigator. In addition, there is an area within the maze where children can rest and play and where placards are posted with information on such topics of where our food comes from and the lifecycle of a plant.