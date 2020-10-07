Fall festivals are in full swing at three area farms

The change of seasons is in the air and the sense of excitement it brings reaches a crescendo with the fall festivals and activities hosted at three area farms. The simple pleasures of yesteryear and the opportunity to engage with nature will be delights for young and old(er) alike.
BELVEDERE PLANTATION
The Belvedere Plantation is a 645-acre heritage farm, built in the 1760s on the historic Rappahannock River. Like the other farms hosting fall festivities, Belvedere is a real working farm, with grain crops, including corn, wheat, soybeans and—the star of the season—pumpkins. This is Belvedere’s 37th season and Ian Fulks, son of owners Donnie and Donna Fulks, has played a role in each, even though he is just 36.
“The first year, my job was to be a ‘pumpkin’ inside my mom’s stomach!” he said.
Fulks said his role on the farm is now Director of Fun, but from photos he posts with his messages, it’s clear he takes on a spectrum of farm chores, as well. A selfie of Ian on a tractor connotes that he is spreading the hay to dry before baling, and a photo of playful baby goats signals that he is on his way to get feed for the animals. The six goats were born just this month and are part of a contingent of farm animals that visitors can pet and feed.
Like most fall farm celebrations, Belvedere’s festival started with inviting the public to a pick-and-pay for their selections from the harvests from its pumpkin patch. Families can take home the pumpkins of their choice for 69 cents per pound or $29.99 for “all you can carry.”
A popular attraction of the festival’s début was trying out the rope swings in the plantation’s Fun Barn and landing safely in the hay pile below, and that remains a favorite activity of visitors today. Soon afterward, a Maize Maze was added, challenging families to find their way through paths that are cut into a field of corn in the shape of a given design. Within the maze, numerous posts feature a raised etching of an element of the total picture that children can record with a crayon rubbing. When visitors collect them all, they can put them together to see what the design looks like from above. This year’s design reflects the Fulks’ humor, depicting the numbers 2020 and rolls of toilet paper.
In addition to the Maize Maze and Fun Barn, the Fall Harvest Festival now includes 30 different rides, games and activities, all included with the price of admission. The Jumping Pillow—a Fun House without walls—is now offered for the seventh year. And squeals and giggles will be heard from the Swine Speedway, where “pig pals” selected from the crowd cheer on their champion in a series of pig races. Visitors can also try out the slides at the Pumpkin Mountain, including two 100-foot tube slides that go through the mountain and several side-by-side slides on the other side of the mountain, where guests can race their family members and friends.
Several pay-to-play activities and crafts are also offered, and special events include a Blue Moon/Flashlight Maze Night on Oct. 30–31. Food is available on-site at the Red Rooster Grill, and baked goods and produce can be purchased at the farm’s market. For those who would like an opportunity for a gathering of family and friends, campfire sites can be rented with “loaner skewers,” and s’more kits are available for purchase.
For families that have been hunkered over their screens for the last few months, the Fall Harvest Festival provides a prime opportunity to experience the thrill of the great outdoors. “They can experience 5 million square feet of fresh air,” said Fulks. “The festival has become a tradition for a lot of people, and some who came here as kids are bringing their own kids today. Folks can come to our farm to harvest fresh family memories every year.”
BRAEHEAD FARM
Roxanna and George Snead invite families to join them in the seventh annual Fall Festival at their Braehead Farm, the last remaining farm in the historic city of Fredericksburg. The Snead family has been farming since 1937, and said they consider the farm as their gift to share and they delight in seeing the joy of those who visit.
On festival days, visitors can experience a hayride around the farm and through the Happy Haunted Forest. Another feature is the festival’s corn maze, and this year’s includes the challenge of an interactive game dubbed “Farm Tracks.” Families are charged with the mission of identifying which of 12 animals made off with the farmer’s pies during the night and can gather clues from posted, rub-off paw prints throughout the maze. When visitors gather the clues, they can return to the entrance and compare their findings with the paw prints that are posted with pictures of their respective animals to identify the culprits. Upon completing their mission, visitors will be awarded a sticker declaring them an official Farm Scene Investigator. In addition, there is an area within the maze where children can rest and play and where placards are posted with information on such topics of where our food comes from and the lifecycle of a plant.
The Family Playground offers boundless opportunity to experience old-time fun, with swings, slides and sandpiles and a corn pit to play in, and “steer heads” to rope. Children will also have an opportunity to meet, greet and feed a bevy of farm animals, including chickens, cows, pigs, goats, alpacas and sheep. They can also watch honey bees at work in a virtual hive. For groups that would like to enjoy a farm roast, campfire sites can be rented, and space in the farm’s Red Shed and Block Shed are perfect for memorable birthday parties.
The farm’s fields are available for pick-your-own seasonal produce, ranging from a variety of berries in the spring to the fall harvest of pumpkins and squash. Visitors can also purchase produce and delicacies at the Farm Market and stop by the Lunch Kitchen for a tasty meal.
Many families return to Braehead throughout the year for the opportunity for safe and fun-filled play. Jackie and Joe Ferran and their two little girls, 2-year old Laine and 1-year-old Elise, delight in the time they spend at the farm.
“My family loves spending time outdoors, especially at Braehead Farm,” said Jackie. “My girls love the play equipment, farm animals and seasonal decorations, and we always have a great time with family and friends at the farm.”
COX FARMS
This season, Cox Farms in Centreville is offering families an opportunity to experience its famous hayride like never before—from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle. The self-driven hayride will be similar to the farm’s tractor-driven hayride route of past years with some new innovative scenes. One of the first scenes visitors encounter is a spaceship, which includes special effects (smoke/fog and music) and costumed alien actors. Scenes also include witches, a troll bridge, a dinosaur area, an “Old West” town scene and a drive-thru barn scene with lots of music, bubbles, lights and other fun effects. As always, the “hayride” includes some silly jokes and seek-and-find challenges.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!