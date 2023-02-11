If Armageddon were to convulse the Mideast, would the finale mark the eve of destruction — or the dawn of correction?

The question — born of two disparate song titles of the Sixties — bears pondering while reading Peter Blauner’s “Picture in the Sand” (Minotaur, $27.99, 352 pages), his ninth novel.

Ali Hassan, an 85-year-old native of Egypt who runs a gas station in Brooklyn, is appalled and frightened when his 13-year-old grandson, Alex, flees home in 2014 to become a holy warrior for an Islamic terrorist group in Syria. To try to persuade him to return, Ali opens up to Alex about his dreadful experiences by emailing the boy, who replies sporadically.

In 1954, Ali was hired as a personal assistant for American film director Cecil B. DeMille for some location shooting of “The Ten Commandments.” Blackmailed by Sherif, his cousin and childhood friend, he joins the Muslim Brotherhood, which targets Prime Minister Gamal Abdel Nasser for assassination and the film’s exodus scene for a massacre.

Ali, who joined the Brotherhood in a pique after DeMille fired him, is caught in its web and suffers the consequences.

Blauner has also written for two “Law & Order” franchises: “Criminal Intent” and “Special Victims Unit.” Both engage the viewer in powerfully emotional storylines that often include graphic violence and troubled families.

He does the same in “Picture in the Sand” with expertly paced storytelling, memorable characters — and a pointed examination of aberrant ideology.

Creepy and claustrophobic

Who do you think you were?

It’s a question for believers in reincarnation, and especially for those who think they may have acquired a second earthly life.

It’s also the focus of Carole Johnstone’s second novel, “The Blackhouse” (Scribner, $28, 336 pages).

When she was 5, Maggie McKay announced that a man had been murdered on Kilmeray, a sparsely populated island in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. She called herself Andrew MacNeil (aka Robert Reid), a farmer who apparently drowned on April 9, 1994 — the same night that young Lorne MacDonald is believed to have met the same fate.

Maggie has a history of bipolarity, a psychic break and treatment in a psychiatric ICU. To further explore her life, she travels to Kilmeray — a place she had never visited — where the locals initially greet her with friendship but later with threats and disdain as she persists in trying to determine if MacNeil was slain.

Creepy and claustrophobic, “The Blackhouse” meets all the requirements of an atmospheric, neo-gothic thriller.

Johnstone fashions a gripping narrative awash with multiple shocks and secrets — and a romantic connection between Maggie and Andrew’s grown son, Will. She creates a cast of secretive residents with intricate connections and polishes the storyline with descriptive prose (although the first few pages are overstocked with adjectives).

A perfect choice for a winter evening, “The Blackhouse” freezes the blood as it churns the brain.

Secrets and sorrow

Like many tween girls, Olivia “Liv” Barnes, Cassidy Green and Naomi Shaw of small-town Chester, Washington, loved fantasy and magic and spells. The trio of friends, all 11, played in the woods for hours while pretending to be Greek goddesses Artemis, Hecate and Hera.

But the fun ended when they made a disturbing discovery — and later when Naomi was attacked by someone who left her near death with 17 stab wounds.

What followed was hardly playtime. The three helped to identify a suspected serial killer, Alan Michael Stahl, as Naomi’s assailant.

Convicted and imprisoned, he died of cancer in prison 22 years later. And a litany of destructive falsehoods surfaces in Kate Alice Marshall’s first adult novel, “What Lies in the Woods” (Flatiron, $28.99, 336 pages).

Naomi, who changed her surname to Cunningham and now works as a wedding photographer in Seattle, returns to Chester to try to make sense of the past.

Marshall, whose previous works of fiction target young readers, forges a nightmarish story of guilt and trauma that threatens more than one life. With a series of shocking twists, she pulls the reader further into the storyline with every page.

A master of misdirection, Marshall infuses the novel with secrets and sorrow, false identities and frailty, hostility and hypocrisy. And with a stunning revelation, she further shakes Naomi’s fragile psyche.

With a cleverly conceived and exquisitely executed narrative and a cast of fully fleshed characters, “What Lies in the Woods” represents a riveting read and a thoughtful and alarming take on childhood.