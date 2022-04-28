Ferry Farm to hold concert to celebrate George Washington Foundation centennial

The George Washington Foundation has been around for 100 years and will celebrate its centennial with a concert and fireworks this Friday at Ferry Farm, George Washington’s boyhood home.

The gates at Ferry Farm, at 268 Kings Highway, will open at 6:30 p.m. with the Schoonmaker Concert featuring the Lester Lanin Orchestra, under the direction of Spencer Bruno, beginning at 8 p.m.

The concert, sponsored by the Schoonmaker Foundation, will include popular music from the last four or five decades, followed by patriotic music for the 15-minute fireworks show, said Lori Pikkaart, marketing and communications manager for the George Washington Foundation, which owns and operates Ferry Farm along with Historic Kenmore, which was built by George Washington’s sister Betty Washington Lewis.

“Lester Lanin is a pretty renowned orchestra. They’ve played for Queen Elizabeth II a few times as well as living presidents, and now they’ll be playing for George Washington,” Pikkaart said.

Bringing in the orchestra is part of a year of celebrations, with upcoming events that include a Mother’s Day Tea at Kenmore on May 7 and “Learn with Me Day: Bird’s Eye View of the 18th Century” at Kenmore on May 21. Shakespeare on the Lawn at Kenmore will feature “Taming of the Shrew” on June 11, 12, 18 and 19.

“This is part of a yearlong celebration of centennial events,” Pikkaart said. “We wanted to do a really big deal this year with it being our centennial of the George Washington Foundation and prior to that, the Kenmore Association.”

Visitors to Friday’s event should bring chairs, but outside food and drink will be prohibited. On-site food and beverage vendors will include Adventure Brewing Company, Backporch Vineyard, Martina’s Cantina, Sparky’s BBQ and Xquizit Coffee.

Tickets are $10 per person. On-site parking is free with ticket purchase. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the University of Mary Washington’s Dodd Auditorium at 1301 College Ave.

The George Washington Foundation purchased Ferry Farm, on the banks of the Rappahannock River in Stafford County across from Fredericksburg, in 1996. In 2008, archaeologists discovered the foundation to the house, along with artifacts that included wig curlers and dish shards which helped experts re-create Mary Washington’s dishes.

Construction on a replica of the house began in 2015, with artisans re-creating everything from furniture to door hinges and the nails to hang them, and was completed and opened to the public in 2018, Pikkaart said.

Archaeological activity at the Ferry Farm site and Historic Kenmore has uncovered roughly 800,000 artifacts, Pikkaart said.

“At Ferry Farm, we’ve unearthed items from 12,000 years ago, in the pre-colonial era. Then of course, items from the colonial era and Civil War. Over the years, after the Washingtons, there were seven different farms on the Ferry Farm property,” Pikkaart said.

Tickets for the concert and fireworks are available online at Events—Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm.

“People can buy tickets the day of if they want,” Pikkaart said. “Parking is on site, which is nice. Sometimes you think of fireworks, and you think of walking.”

No pets other than approved service dogs will be permitted at the event.

For more information, email advancement@gwffoundation.org or call 540/373-3381.