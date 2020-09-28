Flying Circus flying high at 50; hot air balloon festival this weekend

Imagine being in the country, away from crowds, and before the word coronavirus was widespread and feared. Imagine getting lost in the nostalgia of watching hot air balloons lifting off into the sky and daring 1940s aviation.
You don’t have to imagine. This weekend, the Flying Circus Airshow will hold its annual Balloon Festival, with two full days of hot air balloon lifts, aviation spectacles and smaller attractions meant to spread out crowds on the 200-acre Bealeton aerodrome property.
The idea of losing oneself in the age of aviation was the idea in 1970, when the organization was founded, according to board member Beth Sommer. Fifty years ago, 17 aviators, five of whom lived in the Warrenton area, came together to help keep the spirit of the skies alive and create something that is unique in the surrounding area. The first season at the Bealeton Flying Circus Aerodrome began with regular aviation shows the next year, and the annual balloon show began a couple years after that.
It’s a local tradition that was honored by a resolution passed by Virginia’s state legislation in February, since the Flying Circus Airshow is “one of America’s best and longest-performing weekly airshows and preserves the legacy of the ‘barnstorming’ aerobatic shows … through majestic stunts, the performances of daring wing walkers, and the use of modern high-performance aerobatics aircraft,” according to the document.
The 50th season started slowly this June with regular shows and a first responder event, but along with cancellations and postponement due to the virus, there were several rainouts.
Like many other events, the hot air balloon show was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. It is usually held mid-August, but Sommer said they held off to ensure everyone could be as safe as possible. She said the large outdoor property will allow spectators to spread out, antiseptic will be available and any public-facing volunteers will wear masks. Spectators should also wear masks.
Gates open at 7 a.m., when winds are lightest, and the balloons will launch for the first time by 8 a.m. Sommer said it’s best to catch them early because later liftoffs are more prone to cancellations due to rain or wind. This weekend, there will be at least 12 balloons coming to Bealeton from New York, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, she said.
And a barnstorming airshow with Stearman, Waco, Fleet, Piper Cub and other aircraft will begin at 1:30 p.m. Open-cockpit biplane rides will be available for purchase before and after the show. Sommers said pilots will take temperatures and ensure mask-wearing for the rides, and some balloon pilots may offer rides, as well. There will also be small additional activities, including games and a wine tasting, during the daylong event.
Airshows are performed every Sunday, May through October, at the airfield.
“It’s a low-tech way for friends and family to come together,” Sommer said. “You can talk to a pilot, it’s a funny show, it’s family-friendly and affordable.”
The events are loud, she said, so may not be appropriate for pets. And she said while the planes are beautiful, they are also museum-quality, and shouldn’t be touched without a pilot’s permission.
“We’re near the nation’s capital, and people come from all over to see the Air and Space Museum,” Sommer said. “The hour it takes to get out of the city is worth it to see something unique like this, that is like a living museum.”
In the 50 years since the Flying Circus began, the hobby has become rarer in part because of the expense and time it takes to become proficient at barnstorming-era aircraft. Currently, Bealeton is the only location in Virginia to view such shows. The closest others are in New York and Pennsylvania.
But she said it is “still a wonderful and beautiful activity” that is easy to get hooked on. She has been involved as a volunteer since 1986, when her brother—an aviation buff—took her for a show and purchased her a ride on one of the biplanes.
“It’s the greatest gift he gave me,” she said.
There’s still time to catch the Flying Circus Airshow in October. And Sommer said the 50th anniversary will continue into next year, as they continue to celebrate the timeless desire to take to the skies.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!