Flying Circus flying high at 50; hot air balloon festival this weekend

“It’s a low-tech way for friends and family to come together,” Sommer said. “You can talk to a pilot, it’s a funny show, it’s family-friendly and affordable.”

The events are loud, she said, so may not be appropriate for pets. And she said while the planes are beautiful, they are also museum-quality, and shouldn’t be touched without a pilot’s permission.

“We’re near the nation’s capital, and people come from all over to see the Air and Space Museum,” Sommer said. “The hour it takes to get out of the city is worth it to see something unique like this, that is like a living museum.”

In the 50 years since the Flying Circus began, the hobby has become rarer in part because of the expense and time it takes to become proficient at barnstorming-era aircraft. Currently, Bealeton is the only location in Virginia to view such shows. The closest others are in New York and Pennsylvania.

But she said it is “still a wonderful and beautiful activity” that is easy to get hooked on. She has been involved as a volunteer since 1986, when her brother—an aviation buff—took her for a show and purchased her a ride on one of the biplanes.

“It’s the greatest gift he gave me,” she said.

There’s still time to catch the Flying Circus Airshow in October. And Sommer said the 50th anniversary will continue into next year, as they continue to celebrate the timeless desire to take to the skies.