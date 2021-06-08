Author offers timeline of American cuisine in new book

Despite the challenges of trying to write a book about food during a pandemic that devastated the restaurant industry (two of the restaurants he originally profiled closed before the book went to print), Page still visited places as near as his Jersey shore home and as far away as California.

Although Virginia was not among the states Page traveled to for research, the book does recognize Gordonsville’s famous waiter carriers—Black women who sold the first fried chicken commercially in the U.S. Unable to board segregated trains in the 1800s, the women carried platters of chicken on their heads and sold it to passengers through open train windows. This practice earned the town of Gordonsville the nickname Fried Chicken Capital of the World.

Although Page tells this and other stories, he doesn’t think of “Food Americana” as a history book. “Instead of history, it’s a timeline continuum of how we created a unique American cuisine and continue to create a unique American cuisine,” Page said.

When it comes to his favorite food, Page is noncommittal in conversation, describing it as “whatever I am hungry for at the moment.” Still, he admits that he “would go to my death with a bagel lox and cream cheese from Russ & Daughters on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.”