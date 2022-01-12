 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg Winter Restaurant Week is back:
0 Comments

Fredericksburg Winter Restaurant Week is back:

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tapa Rio

Tapa Rio is one of many local places participating in Restaurant Week.

FXBG Winter Restaurant Week returns this Friday, with a large variety of restaurants ready to tempt your tastebuds. The event runs from Jan. 14-23, giving you plenty of time to revisit favorites and discover new ones.

Participating locations include 25-30 Espresso Coffee Roasters, Abner B’s Ice Cream, Adventure Brewing Co., The Alpine Chef, Billiken’s Smokehouse, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Casey’s, Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, Colonial Tavern, Cork & Table, Eileen’s Bakery & Cafe, Foode Mercantile, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, Freedom Society, Haley’s Honey Meadery, Here & Abroad Bistro and Bakery, Kickshaw’s Gluten Free Bakery, Italian Station, La Petite Auberge, Mason Dixon Cafe, Patriot Subs, Pimenta, Restaurante Renato, Sammy T’s, Soup and Taco, Soup and Taco II, Sunken Well Tavern, Sweet Reasons Dessert Kitchen, Tapa Rio, Vivify Burger & Lounge, and J. Brian’s Taproom.

Diners can also collect stamps for a chance to win prizes. Restaurant Week Passports are available at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center and at participating restaurants (limited copies), and can be printed online. See menus at fredericksburgrestaurantweek.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SAG Awards film nominations reactions: 'House of Gucci' in! Kristen Stewart out!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert