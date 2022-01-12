Fredericksburg Winter Restaurant Week is back:

FXBG Winter Restaurant Week returns this Friday, with a large variety of restaurants ready to tempt your tastebuds. The event runs from Jan. 14-23, giving you plenty of time to revisit favorites and discover new ones.

Participating locations include 25-30 Espresso Coffee Roasters, Abner B’s Ice Cream, Adventure Brewing Co., The Alpine Chef, Billiken’s Smokehouse, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Casey’s, Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, Colonial Tavern, Cork & Table, Eileen’s Bakery & Cafe, Foode Mercantile, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, Freedom Society, Haley’s Honey Meadery, Here & Abroad Bistro and Bakery, Kickshaw’s Gluten Free Bakery, Italian Station, La Petite Auberge, Mason Dixon Cafe, Patriot Subs, Pimenta, Restaurante Renato, Sammy T’s, Soup and Taco, Soup and Taco II, Sunken Well Tavern, Sweet Reasons Dessert Kitchen, Tapa Rio, Vivify Burger & Lounge, and J. Brian’s Taproom.

Diners can also collect stamps for a chance to win prizes. Restaurant Week Passports are available at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center and at participating restaurants (limited copies), and can be printed online. See menus at fredericksburgrestaurantweek.com.