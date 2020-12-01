Gretchen's table: Sheet pan meatballs and charred broccoli

SHEET PAN MEATBALLS WITH CHARRED BROCCOLI
Makes 4 servings
For sauce:
2/3 cup ketchup
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
4 teaspoons soy sauce
1 1/2-inch piece ginger, peeled and finely minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For meatballs:
1 large head broccoli
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Crushed red pepper flakes
1 pound ground turkey
1 large egg, beaten to blend
4 scallions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mushrooms
2 garlic cloves, minced
2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely minced
1/3 cup plain or Japanese breadcrumbs (panko)
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
Steamed brown or white rice and sesame seeds (for serving)
Directions:
1. Prepare sauce: Mix ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce, ginger, a pinch of salt and a good grind of pepper in a small saucepan.
2. Measure out 1/4 cup mixture into a small bowl (you'll use this to glaze the meatballs). Bring remaining mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally and reducing heat if needed, until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Transfer sauce to a small bowl.
3. Place a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
4. Trim broccoli stems and remove from crown. Peel off tough outer skin, then slice stems crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces. Cut florets into 2-inch pieces.
5. Toss in bowl with 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt and a few pinches of red pepper flakes (or more to taste). Spread out onto the outer edges of a baking sheet, leaving space for the meatballs in the middle. Brush space with remaining oil.
6. Mix turkey, egg, scallions, mushrooms, garlic, ginger, panko, sesame oil, pepper, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 cup water in a medium bowl. Using wet hands, form into 12 or 16 meatballs. Arrange on baking sheet; brush with some of the reserved glazing mixture.
7. Bake until meatballs are golden and cooked through, 18-20 minutes. Remove from oven; turn on broiler. Brush meatballs with remaining glazing mixture; broil until broccoli is charred and meatballs are browned in spots, about 5 minutes.
8. To serve, divide rice into bowls. Drizzle with sauce, spoon meatballs and broccoli on top and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve immediately.
—Adapted from Bonappetit.com