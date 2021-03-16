Remembering pre-pandemic visits with old friends: restaurants

MY MEMORIES of that day have faded to sensory wisps.
The richness of the aioli in which we dipped our frites. The affable exchange with a waiter who graciously allowed us to stow our stroller near the kitchen entrance. The salinity of oysters appropriately dubbed “Old Salts” and the bite of the lemon I spritzed to tame them.
That visit to Kybecca took place on March 6, 2020, but it feels like a bygone era. Five days later, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic. You know the rest.
At the writing of this column, I haven’t dined inside a restaurant in more than a year. Neither has any member of my immediate family.
The reasons for said abstention should be obvious. Indoor dining has been shown to contribute to spread of the disease, which has claimed more than half a million American lives. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t been a difficult adjustment.
My pre-COVID-19 instagram feed teems with carefully framed shots of poached eggs, cocktails and craft beers (not together, that would be gross). To say that we were foodies, well, that would be entirely accurate.
But this isn’t a sob story. It’s a love letter: one addressed to the Fredericksburg-area restaurants that helped get us through that year. They nourished us, despite facing existential threats stemming from the pandemic.
Dear Sunken Well
If the Fredericksburg area dining scene was a voice, it would be the burly, bearded baritone of Joshua Cameli.
“How’s it going, gang?”
We’ve dined at The Sunken Well so much (usually brunch, sometimes wings on Mondays) that I can practically hear the manager’s welcoming query in my sleep. If that’s creepy, I’m sorry, Josh. It’s definitely creepy.
Like all foodies, I think we conducted the early-pandemic calculus of which restaurants we had to try to carry through this thing, the places without which we would be absolutely gutted. Several eateries came to mind, but the Well topped the list.
From $2 pitchers of PBR as a UMW student (in retrospect, those bicycle rides back to Eagle Landing were of dubious legality) to bar seating with our newborn daughter wrapped, sleeping soundly on my wife’s chest, we grew up there.
So, about a year ago, we purchased a $100 gift card with an unspoken understanding to not use it until the pandemic had ended. We still order brunch most weekends.
In time, Josh’s catchphrase has been replaced by the sight of his beaten green Honda CR-V pulling into our driveway to deliver deliciousness in the form of Memphis Hot Chicken, Fried Green Tomato Eggs Benedict, or any permutation of brunch ingenuity.
“How’s it going, gang?”
It’s going, man. It’s going.
Dear FOODE
I am not a planner. In elementary school, I received “needs improvement” marks in the areas of my report card concerning organization. So it should come as no surprise that less than 72 hours before our third wedding anniversary, I had yet to figure out dinner plans.
I cook every night, so that’s nothing special. And we weren’t going to eat out, because, like, plague and stuff. I’d heard about some restaurants in DC offering tasting courses (prix fixe) to go. That seemed intriguing but still required more executive functioning than one could handle at a time of high stress.
On the day of our anniversary, and after plans with another local restaurateur (who shall remain nameless) fell through, I placed an order online with Foode. I told Katie I was going on a run, then texted her to meet me up the hill on Washington Ave.
We’d always discussed having a picnic on the verdant median surrounded by rich people’s houses. It’s only a block away from our salt-of the-earth Canal neighborhood but several income brackets removed.
The three of us (Effie crashed her parents’ anniversary picnic) feasted on a to-go charcuterie plate, dry-rubbed chicken wings and fries. We stan Joy Crump and Co.—and not just for bailing me out on our anniversary.
In the early days of the pandemic, when yeast became a Silk Road commodity overnight, Foode came through with the live organism leavening hookup. They had grocery offerings as well.
We long for the days that we can once again ogle exposed brick over chorizo hash at Mercantile, or dine—inside a bank vault no less—on those microscopic pimento cheese toasts that are (somehow?) worth the $2.
Until then, you’ll be glad to know we’re still married!
Dear Hyperion
I like to think that my wife and I have played a small part in wearing out the tape covering the sidewalks on the corner of Princess Anne and William Street.
The series of Xs and arrows denote where one stands when ordering at Hyperion Espresso. My wife and I always joke that Hyperion was uniquely prepared for the pandemic, since they never really liked people inside their coffee shop anyways.
In all seriousness, though, our caffeine consumption took a massive hit over the first few months of the lockdown. I’m lying. We still drank multiple cups of coffee each day, just at home. It wasn’t until one afternoon late last summer that we masked up and mustered the courage to reinstate our longstanding tradition of walking downtown for an afternoon drink.
And I’m glad we did. From contactless ordering to a separate window for picking up drinks, few establishments have done as good a job reopening safely as Hyperion.
There’s a certain mystique to being a regular: the baristas marveling at just how big Effie has gotten, their roll-with-the-punches attitude when I order a dirty chai with gingerbread syrup as a “Dirty Gingerbread Man.” Cringy, I know.
We’ll see you this afternoon. And tomorrow. And very likely the next day.
