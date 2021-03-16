Remembering pre-pandemic visits with old friends: restaurants

In the early days of the pandemic, when yeast became a Silk Road commodity overnight, Foode came through with the live organism leavening hookup. They had grocery offerings as well.

We long for the days that we can once again ogle exposed brick over chorizo hash at Mercantile, or dine—inside a bank vault no less—on those microscopic pimento cheese toasts that are (somehow?) worth the $2.

Until then, you’ll be glad to know we’re still married!

Dear Hyperion

I like to think that my wife and I have played a small part in wearing out the tape covering the sidewalks on the corner of Princess Anne and William Street.

The series of Xs and arrows denote where one stands when ordering at Hyperion Espresso. My wife and I always joke that Hyperion was uniquely prepared for the pandemic, since they never really liked people inside their coffee shop anyways.

In all seriousness, though, our caffeine consumption took a massive hit over the first few months of the lockdown. I’m lying. We still drank multiple cups of coffee each day, just at home. It wasn’t until one afternoon late last summer that we masked up and mustered the courage to reinstate our longstanding tradition of walking downtown for an afternoon drink.