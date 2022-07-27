Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair returns for 284th year

Established in 1738 by a proclamation of the Virginia House of Burgesses, the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair—which will be held from July 29 through Aug. 7 this year—is America’s oldest agriculture fair. It has always been an eagerly awaited event and has become an annual tradition for many families. Though life in the ’Burg has dramatically changed through the decades, the fair has always been a fun-filled, exciting event that engages people of all ages.

Among the fair’s long-standing highlights is the recognition of the accomplishments of area residents in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and homemaking skills. Winners are awarded ribbons and medals in a vast spectrum of categories and age ranges.

Livestock, Poultry and Fowl, and RabbitsAfter cattle, sheep and goats that were entered in the competition are presented for judging, they remain in the barn with their medals and brief descriptions displayed for visitors to view throughout the duration of the fair.

In addition to livestock, shows and judging are conducted for rabbits and chickens who will find their “fair home” in the Commercial Building where they will be proudly displayed with their ribbons. Their exhibit is a favorite of children, who have an opportunity to pet and hold them.

A description of the behind-the-scenes effort that is invested in the display of the rabbits and chickens, provided by coordinator Tom Kane, gives a glimpse into the enormous effort and fastidious attention to detail that goes into selecting the award winners of all the animals.

The “show” includes poultry, large fowl, small bantam chickens, waterfowl, turkeys, geese, ducks and exotics. The judging includes a Junior Show with presenters of ages 6-18, as well as shows with presenters in novice, juniors and seniors categories from the 4H Club and Future Farmers of America. The presenters play an important role in the scoring of entries, with 20% each score determined by the quality and information of the presentation.

The scores given to the entries are not just the matter of a judge’s opinion. There are Standards of Perfection books for waterfowl, turkeys, chickens, geese, guinea fowl and ducks and counterpart standards for the rabbits. Kane explains that there are 660 breeds and 2,000 varieties of chickens and about 60 breeds of rabbits that are recognized in the United States. Judges take into consideration such features as chickens’ comb, waddle, beak, breast and feet and rabbits’ fur within a spectrum of breeds and categories. And it should be noted that judges are not appointed on the basis of their volunteering to serve. A license is required to judge and entails a seven-year process during which one is a member of a recognized association for five years, takes both a showroom and written exam, and serves as apprentice for two years.

Visitors who want to continue their engagement with animals can meet and greet the residents of the Rockin A Ranch Petting Zoo, which include camels, horses, sheep and goats.

Homemakers’ ExhibitThe fair will also feature a display of award-winning baked goods, canned foods, sewing, knitting, cross-stitch, crocheting, and artwork and photography created by children and adults. Entries for the Homemakers Building will be accepted until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28.

Theresa Bullock, who is taking on the herculean task of coordinating the judging and display of cooking and crafts, said that approximately 200 entries are received as well as another 100 for the Flower Show hosted by the Chancellor Garden Co-op in the same venue. Winners are chosen for both taste and creativity. Two memorable ribbon winners of the past were a parasol crocheted on an umbrella frame and cupcakes decorated as cheeseburgers.

“I am so amazed at these entries. In addition to the rides, carnival foods and performances, parents should bring their children for the experience of seeing all of the things that people can craft and bake and learn that people can grow and preserve their own food and learn that the things we eat do not just come prepackaged in cellophane,” said Bullock. “And it will be exciting and memorable for them to see and engage with the animals. Last year, kids got to feed a little calf its bottle.”

Rappahannock Model Railroaders

The Homemakers Building will also be the site of the Rappahannock Model Railroaders’ widely popular display of model trains and layouts. The 24-by-24-foot layout will feature two loops of tracks with trains going in opposite directions, through the countryside, over bridges, past train stations, town squares and freight yards in a scenario enhanced by the lights and sounds, and smoke and steam from the engines.

“It will be a memorable and bonding experience for families, and may elicit parents’ and grandparents’ memories and stories of the trains they had in their childhood,” said RMR spokesperson Bob Hunter.

Mountain View Motor SportsThe enthusiastic folks from the Mountain View Motor Sports will host a series of breathtaking competitions, including three Demolition Derbies, which may be a fair highlight for many. The derbies will be elimination events with a series of heats, and after each, some may undergo rapid repairs and tire changes to join the competition again. Different classes of cars will compete nightly, including mini-buses, compact cars and big cars.

The Motor Sports arena will also feature Mud Bog drag races on both Saturdays of the fair. “The bog ranges from a depth of about 6 inches of mud to 2 feet,” said Sonny Pippin, who is coordinating the events. “There will be different classes of vehicles, including an XX Class that is virtually just an engine, metal frame and tires. The tires of some of the trucks sink deep into the bog, while there are some with enough horsepower and speed that they actually skip on top of the mud.” Participants can register their vehicles and check in on the day of the event.

Pippin describes his fellow motor sports enthusiasts with a touch of humor and camaraderie. “We are just a bunch of big kids who never grew out of playing in the mud and the dirt!

“There is nothing that brings a smile to our drivers’ faces like a curious and excited kid that comes to see their cars. They will answer their questions and even let them put on helmets and sit in the seat for photo ops,” he said.

The events also include a Future Drivers Race where kids bring out their own Power Wheels cars and run down the track to compete for trophies and prizes. Power Wheelers will race in two categories: A Box Stock for vehicles as they came from the store and a modified class for kids whose parents couldn’t resist the impulse to soup them up.

A special addition to Motor Sports activities this year is the Mighty Monster Bus Ride, a Big Wheel thrill for kids and their parents that will take them through turns and twists and over dirt mounds.

Performers, Musicians and Special Attractions

Acclaimed magician Brad Matchett will offer fairgoers two different magic shows. In one, he will perform feats of hypnotism with volunteers from the audience and in the other, the educational Agricadabra Magic Show, he will teach lessons about healthy eating to kids who are unaware that they are learning as they are laughing in their seats.

In addition, Miss Fredericksburg 2022 will be crowned on the opening night of the fair, and guests will be treated to the fascinating acrobats and trampoline and wire artists of Cirque Adventure. Guests can also avail themselves of photo opportunities with three larger-than-life transformers of Autobots Entertainments and engage with the lovable No Joe the Clown.

Featured musical performances will include Patsy & the Country Classics, The Real Deal Band, DJ Bill Carroll, Memories of Elvis, and Beach Music Hall of Famer Steve Jarrell.

“In this day and time, there is nowhere else in Virginia or the United States of America that you can go to an event for $10 and see a demolition derby or different sports events, engage with animals and see shows and listen to music for $10,” said Travis Bullock, general manager of the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair. “It costs $10 for a box of popcorn at the movies!”