Local author J.S. Furlong’s series on the supernatural continues

Stafford County resident J.S. Furlong has released a new supernatural tale, “Tattooed Angel.” This book is the second in Furlong’s series about teenage chess champ Stacy, who hunts vampires in Richmond.

Furlong’s début novel “Hidden City,” the first installment in the “Unimaginables” series, was named a finalist in the Teen Fiction category of the 16th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards. It also won first place in the Fall 2022 Bookfest Awards for YA Action and Adventure.