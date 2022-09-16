Fredericksburg-Este Association to celebrate Pizza Palooza! on Saturday

Pizza Palooza!, the signature event of the Fredericksburg-Este Association, is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. in Market Square, behind the Fredericksburg Area Museum in downtown Fredericksburg. Este is Fredericksburg’s sister city in Italy.

The event will feature pizza from local vendors at $1 per slice; beer and wine at $5 per pour, and music by Acoustic Onion, a local group that performs Beatles tunes and other classics. Admission is $2 (cash only); other purchases can be made by cash or card.

Each attendee will be given a poker chip to vote for their favorite pizza vendor, and at the evening’s end, the winning slice will be announced.

Fans can also indulge in gelato at the event.

The Fredericksburg-Este Association offers the outdoor pizza party to raise funds for its nonprofit activities, such as free lectures and concerts, adult and student exchanges, and visiting artist programs. Local businesses and professional services, such as Jubilation by The Silver Companies, support the annual gathering.

More information is available at fred-este.org, on the group’s Facebook page, or by email to fredeste2015@gmail.com.