Fredericksburg Restaurant Week returns Friday

It’s a new year and what better time to try new things—especially restaurants.

Fredericksburg’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday the 13th, but lucky for you, there’s bargains and delicious local meals to be had.

Many restaurants are offering a three-course menu with pre-fixed options, or a featured dish or cocktail for a special price (ending in .23, for the year 2023). Along with traditional restaurants, bakeries, breweries, coffee shops and specialty food shops are also getting in on the Restaurant Week action.

“Diners can look forward to a wide variety of food this year. One can eat three meals a day all week and have something different for each meal,” said Danelle A. Rose, the city’s tourism marketing and communications manager.

Participants include Abner B’s Ice Cream Company, Agave Bar & Grill, Agora Downtown Coffee Shop, Alpine Chef Restaurant, Billiken’s Smokehouse, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, City Vino, Colonial Tavern Home to the Irish Brigade, Eileen’s Bakery & Cafe, Foode, Fredericksburg Food Cooperative, Haley’s Honey Meadery, Harry’s Downtown, Italian Station, J. Brian’s Tap Room, Kickshaws, La Petite Auberge, Maggie’s Subs, Mason Dixon Cafe, Mellow Mushroom, Orofino Restaurant, Patriot Subs, Pimenta, Rebellion Bourbon Bar and Kitchen, Red Dragon Brewery, Restaurante Renato, Sammy T’s, Sedona Taphouse, Soup and Taco, Soup and Taco 2, Sunken Well Tavern, Sweet Reasons Cupcakes, Tapa Rio, Vivify Burger and Lounge, and Wild Hare Cider Pub.

This year’s lineup also includes a few new faces: the recently opened Always Flavored (1711 Princess Anne St.), Eats Burgers (701 Lafayette Blvd.) and Hot Chikn Kitchn (525 Caroline St.). Hot Chikn Kitchn shares space with Water’s End Brewery in Fredericksburg Square, which held its grand opening last month.

“Restaurant Week is a great excuse to go and try a new place,” Rose said. “It also a great week to come out, celebrate and support our amazing restaurants during a quiet time of the year.”

Restaurant Week passports will be available online or at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center (706 Caroline St.) on Friday. Diners can enter to win downtown gift cards after earning five passport stamps.

Fredericksburg Restaurant Week runs through Jan. 22. For more information and to check out menus, visit FxbgRW.com.