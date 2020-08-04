Wright Brothers National Memorial

Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills on North Carolina's Outer Banks is a National Park Service site.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

In celebration of Tuesday's historic action to better maintain America's national parks, Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt announced free entry this Wednesday, Aug. 5, to all national parks as well as fee-collecting public lands overseen by the federal Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Bernhardt also announced that each year, Aug. 4 will be designated “Great American Outdoors Day,” a fee-free day to commemorate the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act.

“President Trump has just enacted the most consequential dedicated funding for national parks, wildlife refuges, public recreation facilities and American Indian school infrastructure in U.S. history,” Bernhardt said in a statement.

On Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump signed the bipartisan act into law.

The law will help address the historically underfunded, multibillion-dollar maintenance backlog at American national parks and public lands, the Interior Department said in a statement.

At National Park Service sites, 2020's remaining fee-free days are Aug. 25, National Park Service Birthday; Sept. 26, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX crew returned to Earth and other space news you missed

Load comments