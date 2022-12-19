Friends unite to offer lights, train rides, joy in Grand Holiday Display

When the sun goes down and the two partners in Christmas yard decorating take their places, magic is about to happen in the yard of Richard Doles at 6806 Old Plank Road in Spotsylvania County.

Cars pull into the circular driveway and Doles’s partner-in-lights, Paul Glancy, steers them into a spot that won’t block the Christmas train that children and sometimes even adults will hop into.

On the train, youngsters perch on a handful of little cars that resemble reindeer as the golf-cart engine slowly makes its way through the yard. On the loop they’ll see every Christmas light sculpture, animated figure, blow-up, blow mold and wooden cut-out you could ever imagine.

The train makes a circuit around the brick home, first passing by bowlers and bobsledders who seem to move through the side yard, then to the back where gingerbread men and ladies wave, ride a see-saw, jump rope and more.

Passing a huge light tree, the passengers come to the large Nativity light figures, not to mention a Ferris wheel, snowmen and a whole army of figures that are blow-ups or glowing plastic blow molds.

When they disembark, the train riders have the option of climbing into a wooden sleigh to have their pictures taken. Glancy says photos taken there become perfect Christmas cards. Another photo option is a wooden cut-out of Gingerbread people, with blank spaces where people can let their heads show through.

As for why Doles and Glancy have worked to create the magical Christmas display since August, Doles says it's “to put a smile on someone’s face, to help spread Joy for the holiday.”

That sentiment and the amazing display at Doles’s house is why it's been named a winner of this year's Grand Holiday Displays. The display at Mike and Betsy Smith's home in Fredericksburg is the other 2022 winner.

Standout holiday display is a neighborhood affair Some 20 years ago, folks who had bought houses in Fredericksburg’s Great Oaks subdivision de…

Those who love bright-light cruising hereabouts will perhaps recognize many of Glancy’s creations from displays he used to create in the yard of his home on Stonewall Drive in Fredericksburg, and eventually at his bakery on Lafayette Boulevard.

But he said it all became too much for him to handle in recent years, and his decorations went different places last year, with a few things going to Doles. The two have been friends for years and part of a regional group of folks who do serious decorations each year for Christmas.

This fall, the pair went all in, moving most of Glancy’s things to Doles's home, slowly finding a way to mesh them with the decorations his new partner had been setting up there for years.

“One of the problems we faced first is that many of my figures are heavy and need a tree to lean up against, and there aren’t but so many trees here,” said Glancy, who joins Doles most evenings when it isn’t raining. “But we eventually found a way to get them all up.”

Doles said he first experienced decorating a yard for Christmas when he was a boy growing up in Macon, Georgia.

“I really didn’t want to then, but in those days, you didn’t say no to your parents,” he said. “So, I helped out, and my Mom insisted I do things right, straight, a certain way”—something that’s stuck with him all these years.

Doles and Glancy have both made many of the figures, displays and cut-outs. Doles works with wood and Glancy works with lights on PVC pipe and sheets of Coroplast. For the latter, a wood burner is used for every small light that’s threaded through the sheet, the lights forming figures and creatures that sometimes come to life in movement via a digital controller.

There have been times when the pair struggled getting things up and down, and there is a tall light tree so heavy and unwieldy that it topped over while being moved.

Doles, who worked as a steel hanger for much of his life, said he likes to hear what people have to say when they either drive by or pull into his circular driveway.

“Some will say they have been coming for years and hope I keep decorating every year,” he said. “I tell them that as long as I can keep doing it, I will.”

Videos and testimonials of the decorations have spread on Facebook and beyond, to the point where some people are driving quite a distance to see it.

“I had people knock on my door last weekend at 11:30 at night,” Doles said, noting that the typical hours for train rides and the like are between 5 and 8 p.m., with lights on until roughly 10:30. “The people said they had come from Maryland and had gotten stuck in traffic that made them so late getting here. They asked if I could turn the lights back on and I immediately said I would, and did.”

Glancy said he’s enjoyed this season and loves having a partner like Doles to join in Christmas decorating. The two say they work well together, each having different strengths and talents in the approach to making a display.

“For me, it takes someone who loves doing it as much as I do, and Richard certainly does,” said Glancy, who takes the reindeer train to charity and church events at other times of the year. “We had fun getting it all up and we have fun out here every night with the train.”

Doles notes that the train doesn’t run when it’s raining, both because it gets everyone wet and because the slight hillside in the back can get slick when wet.

“I had to make a sign that says ‘No Train Tonight’ because people kept knocking on my door on rainy nights,” he said with a smile. “We want to keep everyone safe.”

Doles said his longtime partner Linda shares his joy in such a cheer-inducing Christmas display, and asks him to show her each evening anything added or changed that day.

And he noted that while the couple added several more electrical outlets to the house, the power it takes to light everything up for a month really isn’t all that expensive.

“She said we’ve only gone up $25 so far, so that’s not bad,” he said. “Not much when you compare that to making people who visit happy.”

While the partners in decorating say that blow-ups don’t tend to last much beyond five or six years, Glancy is amazed that the moving elves and other creatures Doles inherited from his father still work as they move, cut wood and fashion items in a little white box in the yard.

“They’re over 60 years old and they just keep going,” said Doles, noting that they’re a reminder of the love of Christmas his parents instilled so long ago but took time for him to appreciate.