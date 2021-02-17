From beloved classics to space epics, here are 10 books to curl up with this winter

As the area is finally becoming inundated with winter weather, there’s no better time to stay inside and settle in with a good book. From graphic novel series to American classics and ambitious biographies, here are some wonderful books to curl up with this winter.
“Little Women” by Louisa May AlcottWhile only part of this classic takes place during the winter, “Little Women” is the perfect book to read while staying cozy indoors during these colder months. Louisa May Alcott’s story of the March family during the Civil War is over 150 years old, yet Alcott’s wit and warmth still radiate as if this was written yesterday. The adventures of the March sisters are fraught with love, heartbreak, ambition and regret, in what might be one of the finest American novels ever written.
“The Years of Lyndon Johnson” by Robert A. CaroIf you’re looking for an enthralling, expansive biography that will take you all winter to finish, you can’t do better than Robert A. Caro’s four-volume series about the 36th president, Lyndon B. Johnson. Caro started releasing this series in 1982, and with a fifth volume in the works, this collection still isn’t finished. But if you want to slowly dig into Caro’s masterpiece, check out “The Path to Power,” which explores the early years of Johnson in Texas, his desire for power and his failed campaign for the Senate. Caro’s series is a rich collection worth exploring, and feels all the more prescient in recent years.
“High Fidelity” by Nick HornbyIn this novel of love and music, Rob Fleming owns a London record shop where he and his employees frequently rank their top 5 favorites in movies and music. When Rob’s current relationship seems headed for the end, he makes a list of his top 5 most memorable breakups and tries to figure out what went wrong with his past girlfriends. Adapted into a film, TV show and even a Broadway play, “High Fidelity’s” mixing of entertainment knowledge and nostalgia for past loves has made Nick Hornby’s book a malleable tale that works from generation to generation.
“Your Favorite Band Is Killing Me” by Steven HydenIn this collection of essays, music critic Steven Hyden tackles some of the biggest rivalries in recent music history. Hyden naturally tackles the big ones, like The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones, or The Notorious B.I.G. versus Tupac Shakur. But in settling some of these rivalries, Hyden gets into some fun diversions, like digging into the sociology of someone who prefers Oasis to Blur, or comparing Kanye West’s rivalry with Taylor Swift to when “Crash” beat “Brokeback Mountain” at the Oscars. Hyden’s deep love for music and pop culture in general makes this a read even for those who aren’t familiar with the musicians being discussed.
“Antkind” by Charlie KaufmanAs the writer of such films as “Being John Malkovich” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Charlie Kaufman knows how to do weird. But in his dense first novel, “Antkind,” Kaufman may have outdone himself. “Antkind” centers on a failed film critic named B. Rosenberger Rosenberg, who discovers a film that takes three months to watch, but after all but one frame of the film is destroyed, Rosenberg tries to recall the entire film so he can share it with the world. This is just a jumping-off point for Kaufman to go off on wild and insane tangents, but for those who have enjoyed Kaufman’s penchant for unusual storytelling, “Antkind” is a book unlike any other.
“Carrie” by Stephen KingFor those that want to be a little creeped out, Stephen King’s first novel immediately shows the writer’s promise with this classic story about a tormented teenage girl discovering she has telekinetic powers. King’s “Carrie” goes even crazier than the film, but also develops the lead character into an even more sympathetic lead. Knowing the end of “Carrie” only builds the suspense of this book to an even more considerable degree, and while King would go on to become one of the most prolific writers of our time, “Carrie” still remains one of his best.
“Kristen Lavrensdatter” by Sigrid UndsetIn this tremendous trilogy of books, Sigrid Undset shows how the decisions of youth can alter not only the individual’s life, but the lives of those around them. Set in 14th-century Norway, the title character turns her back on the ways of her father and her faith to follow her heart. Undset makes her story feel of this time and place, but surprisingly modern, as Lavrensdatter is a brave, strong character like no other. Through the books that comprise “Kristen Lavrensdatter,” Undset vividly shows us a complete life, full of life-altering love, horrific heartbreaks and continual surprises.
“Saga” by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona StaplesSpace epics don’t get more grandiose, strange or captivating than the comic book series “Saga.” Over the course of 54 issues, “Saga” tells the story of Alana and Marko, a husband and wife from warring alien species, who have run away from their home and are trying to raise their daughter, Hazel. As this family is chased by bounty hunters, a robot prince and many others, Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ story is narrated by the adult Hazel, remembering these early days with her family. “Saga” might go to many planets and have several primary characters, but the heart of this story resides in this family trying to stay together. “Saga” certainly lives up to its name.
“The Nickel Boys” by Colson WhiteheadAfter winning the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction with his novel “The Underground Railroad,” Colson Whitehead became only the fourth writer ever to win it a second time with his follow-up, “The Nickel Boys.” Flashing between the 1960s and 2010s, “The Nickel Boys” tells the story of two students at the abusive reform school, The Nickel Academy, and how their experience there changed the rest of their lives. Based on a real school, which operated in Florida for over a century, “The Nickel Boys”—like “The Underground Railroad”—is a staggering and captivating novel that highlights our country’s troublesome past and how that influences the present.
“Interior Chinatown” by Charles YuIn last year’s National Book Award for Fiction award-winner, Charles Yu’s second novel takes on a screenplay format to tell the story of Willis Wu, a struggling actor who longs to be a star. Yu’s satire of Hollywood breaks down the Asian stereotypes in entertainment with a novel that is experimental and enlightening. Blending a social commentary with a straightforward narrative, “Interior Chinatown” is one of last year’s best books.