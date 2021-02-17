From beloved classics to space epics, here are 10 books to curl up with this winter

“Carrie” by Stephen KingFor those that want to be a little creeped out, Stephen King’s first novel immediately shows the writer’s promise with this classic story about a tormented teenage girl discovering she has telekinetic powers. King’s “Carrie” goes even crazier than the film, but also develops the lead character into an even more sympathetic lead. Knowing the end of “Carrie” only builds the suspense of this book to an even more considerable degree, and while King would go on to become one of the most prolific writers of our time, “Carrie” still remains one of his best.

“Kristen Lavrensdatter” by Sigrid UndsetIn this tremendous trilogy of books, Sigrid Undset shows how the decisions of youth can alter not only the individual’s life, but the lives of those around them. Set in 14th-century Norway, the title character turns her back on the ways of her father and her faith to follow her heart. Undset makes her story feel of this time and place, but surprisingly modern, as Lavrensdatter is a brave, strong character like no other. Through the books that comprise “Kristen Lavrensdatter,” Undset vividly shows us a complete life, full of life-altering love, horrific heartbreaks and continual surprises.