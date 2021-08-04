Garden Getaways, near and far

Late summer travel plans may be in limbo as the delta variant of COVID-19 is now dominant in the U.S. But it is still possible to get away and have a good time this August.

Gardens in and around Virginia are safe places to spend a day outdoors. Though springtime is considered peak garden weather, August, when trees are heavy with fruit and green and wildflowers reign supreme, has plenty of natural beauty. Whether you plan on staying overnight or traveling for just the day, there are plenty of options to consider.

Spend the day in Georgetown

Georgetown is the more laid-back and refined sister of Washington’s neighborhoods. And she has an abundance of gardens to visit.

The gardens at Dumbarton Oaks were designed by renowned landscape gardener Beatrix Farrand and are an oasis within the city. The Harvard University-owned property boasts 16 acres of terraces, gardens, orchards, meadows and wooded pathways. Walking boxwood-lined paths lead to rose gardens, rarely seen vistas of the city and even an orangery. If you are comfortable visiting the indoor museum, its world-class collection of Byzantine and Pre-Columbian art is worth seeing. The gardens are open Tuesday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and timed tickets are required: doaks.org/visit.