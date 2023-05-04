Typically, the mention of George Washington’s Mount Vernon elicits the image of a pastoral estate offering respite to our nation’s first president throughout the 45 years that it served as his residence. Yet this weekend, the site’s serene ambience will be vastly transformed in the historical extravaganza of Revolutionary War Weekend. As many as 400 interpreters will set up encampments to replay the roles of Continental soldiers under Washington’s command who rose to defend the nascent nation in the 18th century, as well the Redcoats and Hessians who were determined to regain control of America.

“It’s amazing to have these reenactors from across the country all in one place, and it feels close to what it was like in the Revolutionary War when the colonies came together to fight the British,” said spokesperson Matt Briney. “The event is widely popular and typically attracts 13,000 visitors in the course of the weekend. But Mount Vernon is a 380-acre site so it won’t seem too crowded!”

Soldiers on all sides will be recognizable in their hallmark uniforms. The British will be wearing their red and white and the cavalry of the “Queen’s rangers” will have green tops with brown pants. A striking feature of the German Hessian mercenaries who fought for the British will be the embossed metal headgear worn by the fusiliers. A number of the patriots will don uniforms of blue with red detailing, but the frontiersmen may have linen jackets with fringe, and many American soldiers, armed with their hunting rifles, will be in civilian clothes.

Visitors will see the Fife and Drum Corps practicing, and young visitors may be impressed to learn about the crucial role played by their counterparts in the 18th century. Youths in their early teens and younger served as drummer boys, whose drum rolls signaled an officer’s commands above the din and confusion of battle.

Units from both sides will conduct military drills, which may include cavalry “target practice” with enemies depicted by watermelons mounted on poles. “Both the Patriots and the Redcoats had a cavalry. They often came in and totally changed a scenario,” said Briney. Artillery demonstrations will include presentations on what was involved in loading and firing cannons and muskets.

In addition to the units’ drills, the most exciting demonstrations will be the tactical reenactments at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day in which both sides face off and engage in battle. The action is accompanied by an announcer’s explanation, relayed through speakers at the 12-Acre Field.

A surprising element of Mount Vernon’s depiction of the American Revolution is the presence of camp followers, who were often the wives of soldiers with children in tow who encamped to wash and mend clothes and cook. Days’ experiences include a laundry demonstration, in which buckets of water were heated over a fire and the wash was hung on clotheslines tied between trees or spread on a sunlit patch of grass to be “bleached.”

Activities will also include a presentation on Medicine of the Revolution, introducing the remedies that may have been administered to the soldiers and talking about what would have been involved in extracting a bullet and mending a wound.

Camp followers also included “sutlers” who brought necessities, such as cloth, needles and thread to sell to the troops, and often timed their arrival to coincide with soldiers’ pay day. “This year, we have many sutlers with hand-made goods, ranging from home-baked bread to sign-making and glass-blowing items that will be available for guests to purchase.”

Throughout the day, guests can explore the encampment and talk with the soldiers and camp followers to learn more about what life was like for them.

In addition, the event will include performances of 18th century dancing. “This isn’t something that would have taken place during the battle days, but in ‘wintering camps’ in which both sides waited out the frigid weather and may have engaged in social activities.

Gen. George Washington will also be on-site and will conduct an inspection of the troops and deliver an inspirational address. This year’s highlights will also include tours of replicas of Washington’s three tents: the marquee that would have been used for his meetings with his generals, a sleeping tent and a tent that served as his office. This unique opportunity is provided by The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

“Our Revolutionary War Weekend is a great way to get sense of what life was like during the American Revolution,” said Briney. “It was a very different military experience from today’s, with different activities, hardships and challenges. You can learn about this in a textbook, but to see it before your eyes is a completely different experience.”