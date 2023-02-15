Valentine’s Day is still lingering in the air, and lovebirds can keep the celebration going. The Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra returns for a night of romance at its “Romantic Classics” concert Friday at the Lifepoint Auditorium in Central Park.

Assembled by Music Director Kevin Bartram, the program is broken into three sections. The orchestra will take its listeners on a romantic journey through the stages of love, from the initial fall to lifelong commitment to passionate devotion.

“I hope the audience will recognize the power and emotion of the orchestra,” said Bartram. “The beauty and sophistication of a lot of this music is a treat to hear live. To see the musicians really express themselves onstage, I’m hoping it’ll have a real impact.”

Two selections in the performance have well-known origins in tales of love—Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture,” the unforgettable love theme, and Rachmaninoff’s gripping “Symphony No. 2.”

While curating this captivating musical experience, Bartram received numerous requests that Kenny Rogers’ “Through the Years” find a place within the program. Other nonclassical artists on the program include Frank Sinatra and Andy Williams. The concert will also feature guest vocalist and Fredericksburg native Wyatt Michael.

“This is an exciting moment for him as he’s beginning his career performing onstage with a full symphony for the first time ever,” said Bartram. “And we’re all very excited for him.”

Michael’s natural talent was nurtured from a young age, but it wasn’t until he discovered jazz that he truly fell in love with music. Self-taught and guided by the greats, like Frank Sinatra, Michael’s career has only gained momentum since then.

“This is my first time singing with a full orchestra,” said Michael. “There’s really nothing like working with this group. The full sound, live, right next to you is amazing. I’ve played with trios and quartets and bigger bands, but this is something else entirely.”

Reaching milestones like his appearance on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” to the release of his first solo album “Renaissance,” Michael is filled with ambition, excitement and nerves for his symphony début.

“I’m excited and also a little bit nervous. I’m actually, I’d say, I’m more nervous about this than I was on ‘The Voice,’ as weird as it sounds,” he said. “Breaking it down, I think it has to do with the musicians. I have one job and I don’t want to let down the 75 people behind me.”

Not only will this be a special night for Michael, it will also mark a special moment for many in attendance.

As the music is played, some members of the audience will also have their wedding photos projected on two screens on either side of the stage.

“We’ve added this beautiful angle to the concert where we’re going to have a whole group of people celebrating wedding anniversaries,” said Bartram. “This will be a beautiful segment in the second half.”

The symphony will end the night with the much anticipated work of the evening—Ravel’s “Boléro.” This performance highlights the orchestra itself, showcasing their talent with a piece that presents technical challenges and demands.

“We figured that this was one of the most passionate pieces in all of music,” he said. “There’s no greater showcase. Every section of the orchestra has solos and they’re very difficult and famous solos, but the whole thing culminates in this epic conclusion.”