'Ghost the Musical' comes to life at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

It’s a big week for Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., the organization will host a special “Celebration 25” gathering. The event will reveal the six shows to take the main stage in 2023 for Riverside’s landmark 25th season (Hint: There will be three shows making a Riverside return and three new ones). Intimate performances, silent auctions and light refreshments will round out the vibe of this first-of-its kind event.

But, before we fast-forward to next year’s happenings, Riverside’s 24th season is still in full swing and its latest show—“Ghost the Musical”—débuted Wednesday. The full rock musical runs through Nov. 6 and promises to be a vocal and visual spectacle.

“As we go into our next 25 years, we are consistently trying to raise the bar,” says Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director at Riverside. “For the people who love Riverside, ‘Ghost the Musical’ is the show to see what we do, where we are heading, and everything we are capable of these days.”

“Ghost the Musical” is based on the hit 1990 fantasy–romance film starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg. An adaptation for the stage—written by Bruce Joel Rubin with music by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard— made its Broadway début in 2012, following a similar storyline.

Spoiler alert (but ‘ghost’ is in its name, so you can’t be that upset): The plot zooms in on lovebirds Sam and Molly as they are walking home. Sam is attacked, dies and is stuck as a ghost between planet Earth and the afterlife. Through a psychic—Oda Mae Brown—Sam communicates with Molly to protect and nurture her. The key themes span the importance of relationships, communication and the power of love.

“It’s been interesting how 50 years ago, all of the great musicals were made into movies ... the stage production was the precursor for the film,” says A’Hearn. “Now we’re seeing the opposite and, in my opinion, a good chunk of them aren’t all that great. But ‘Ghost’ is absolutely one of the better ones with such a poignant and strong story.”

For the Riverside production, mainstay Patti D’Beck is in the director’s chair, leading the cast of 13. Her recent work includes directing and choreographing “Nunsense” with Sally Struthers and the performing arts center’s rendition of “Grease” prior to the pandemic.

“Ghost the Musical” is very much a multisensory experience, including an eight-piece live orchestra churning out film favorites like “Unchained Melody” and “With You.” Visually, 15-foot panels swirl about the stage, creating scenery spanning a bank, Las Vegas, a police department and the streets of New York. In total, according to D’Beck, there are 47 transition scenes.

Among the Riverside team D’Beck credits for making the vision a reality are music director Carson Eubank, set designer Frank Foster and lighting guru Michael Jarett.

“I wanted everything to flow and create a kaleidoscopic-like experience,” says D’Beck. “The idea of it all was fascinating and the team here has brought it to life. Between the big production numbers, the cast and everything else here, I am so blessed.”

Among the stars of “Ghost the Musical” are two decorated actresses making their Riverside début. Toneisha Harris, runner-up on season 18 of “The Voice,” is tackling the role of Oda Mae Brown. Beyond her days on “The Voice,” Harris has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” with Nick Jonas, rocked the stage with Foreigner and hit the road with the national tour of “Hairspray.” Ashlee Waldbauer, amid her own list of star-studded endeavors, is coming off a tour of “SIX the Musical” and is playing Molly.

“It’s been amazing working alongside such talented singers and being able to add my own spice to the equation, too,” says Harris. “When they first listened to me sing, they were blown away and I must say that was my reaction to hearing all of them sing as well. I am in complete awe of the stamina you have to have for this show, and the talent here has been incredible.”

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the themes driven home by this show,” adds Waldbauer. “And the big one is communication. You see it with Sam and Molly and how they struggled to say ‘I love you’ no matter how much they felt it. There is a message in being able to tell loved ones how much they mean to you. In many ways, this show and this cast helps break barriers and express emotions.”

Amid a sure roller coaster of induced emotions, D’Beck hopes this show that’s full of memories helps create some all-new memories for Riverside fans.

“We all have different beliefs,” says D’Beck. “Life after death is a very personal thing. But, regardless of what we believe, we all have precious memories of loved ones. And just remember, our loved ones are only a thought away.”