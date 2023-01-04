Go back to 'The Office'

Back at work after the holidays and already feeling the blues? Maybe you just need to get out of the office and enjoy a change of workplace scenery. “The Office Experience” is a must for “The Office” fans as it brings the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company to life, with faithful set recreations, original show costumes and props, and even Dwight’s red muscle car.

Visitors can sit down at all the characters’ desks and snoop through their drawers. It’s OK! Some even have a few surprises in the drawers. There are photo opportunities galore, including a setup featuring Kevin’s famous spilled vat of chili.

The walk-through experience even takes fans outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania, with stops at Schrute Farms and Niagara Falls. Dance down the aisle in Jim and Pam’s wedding chapel as Chris Brown’s catchy pop song “Forever” plays on repeat — an homage to a fan favorite episode.

Quitting time is coming up soon for “The Office Experience,” which ends Jan. 16 in downtown Washington. For more information and to purchase timed entry tickets, visit theofficeexperience. com.

—Gail Choochan