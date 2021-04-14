Grant returns to Culpeper in COVID-safe living history event

Following COVID protocol, Ulysses S. Grant returns to Culpeper this weekend, dropping by the Town of Culpeper’s oldest original building, the circa-1800 Burgandine House.
Brian Withrow, portraying the Union general, and other living history reenactors will gather at the historic home at 807 S. Main from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Brian always does a great job,” said Susan Williams, volunteer caretaker of the house and herself a reenactor. “We’ll do some things a little differently, and we don’t know what exactly to expect, but we’re glad to be able to invite people to come to this event, and hope to see a nice little crowd.”
Williams said the event will go forward rain or shine, with lamb, venison and biscuits cooked over a fire, “to give people an idea of how people really ate back then,” Williams said.
A medical tent will be set up on the grounds and even a few Confederate soldiers playing prisoners will be on hand, who “might cause some mischief, who knows?” Williams said. “They might try to escape.”
Masks will be required, but people are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer. Williams said none is kept in the house because of its effect on the antique furniture and items, which visitors are encouraged to touch and handle.
“We’ll keep all the doors and windows open to help with air circulation, and keep everyone in small groups,” she said.
The caretaker explained that Mrs. Allen, who owned the Burgandine house during the Civil War, noted in her diary that Union troops lived in the house during the federal occupation of the town during the winter of 1863–64.
“So when Grant arrived in the spring to take command, following Lincoln’s orders, it’s very likely he stopped at Mrs. Allen’s to visit the troops who were staying there,” Williams said.
Though the children’s games won’t be set up (“Too hard to keep clean, with the virus,” according to Williams), she and other volunteers will conduct tours inside the house in small groups, and visitors will be free to talk with reenactors on the grounds and see demonstrations at the medical tent and other areas.
Maj. Gen. Phil Sheridan, cavalry commander of the Army of the Potomac will also be represented, as well as those portraying Culpeper civilians of the day, such as an embalming surgeon, to demonstrate how local residents were affected by the war.
“There were 120,000 Union troops in the county between Brandy Station and Culpeper Court House—which is a lot, especially compared with the county’s population at the time, which was only 12,000,” Williams said. “So it’s no wonder there was nothing left when the army finally left in early May 1864.”
Grant launched the Overland Campaign from Culpeper, marking the beginning of the end of the Civil War—an event recently commemorated in a small COVID-safe ceremony at Appomattox on April 9, where in 1865 Lee surrendered to the Union general.
Visiting the Burgandine House on Saturday and Sunday is free, but donations are welcome, Williams said. For more information, call 540/718-4941 or visit civilwaria.org and the Civil War Impressionist Association.
