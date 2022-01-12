Great Lives lecture series launches Jan. 18 with astronaut John Glenn

Similarly, Jimmy Carter, whose presidency has been recast as “consequential” by writer Jonathan Alter, has been thrust into the cultural consciousness of Americans for his faith, honesty and volunteerism. Alter will present his lecture on Feb. 1.

The series begins on Jan. 18 with astronaut John Glenn, who was the third American in space and first to orbit the Earth. Historian Jeff Shesol, author of “Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy and the New Battleground of the Cold War,” will discuss Glenn’s career, which also spanned time in Congress.

That will be followed a lecture on Frances Perkins, who was “perhaps the most famous woman in America at her time,” according to Crawley, but who few know now. FDR’s labor secretary, Perkins helped deliver the New Deal and will be discussed by biographer Kirstin Downey. Female groundbreakers such as pioneering aviators who didn’t get the same glory as their male counterparts and Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, are also lecture topics for 2022.