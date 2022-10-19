Harvest Festival Fly-In takes trick-or-treating to another level

When it comes to hosting an unforgettable, exciting Halloween celebration, for the folks at the Shannon Airport, the sky’s no limit. A key highlight of its eighth annual Harvest Festival Fly-In on Oct. 29 will be candy drops at noon and 2 p.m. from a plane soaring above the crowd, a trick-or-treat experience like no other.

“The kids watch in awe from the side of the grass runway as the pilot does two fly-overs, and the excitement peaks as a plethora of candy cascades from the plane. When ‘all clear’ is announced, the children scamper onto the field to fill their treat bags,” said Assistant Director Kristen Curtas Barnum. “We make sure there is plenty of candy so all will go home with treasured treats.”

Pilots have also flown in their personal aircraft, which will be on display throughout the day. Young visitors are encouraged to come in costume to experience “trunk or treat” aviation style as they go from plane to plane. The pilots will be seated near their aircraft to distribute candy, talk about their planes, and answer any questions that guests may have.

Among the planes on display are a fleet of T-6’s, a world-famous DC-3 “Stars & Stripes” (which was featured in several movies, including “42”), and the C-54 “Spirit of Freedom,” commemorating the Berlin Airlift. Families’ exploration of aircraft and the dynamics of flight can continue in the Shannon Air Museum, which will be open throughout the day at no extra charge. The museum was founded in the mid-1970s and featured one of the largest collections of rare aircraft in the world at the time with a variety of planes from the Golden Age of flight.

The celebration of flight milestones continues throughout the museum with exhibits of photos, information and artifacts of pilots from the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. Lauded trailblazers include Chauncey Spencer, an African American aviator born in Lynchburg who was one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen; and Benjamin Davis, another Tuskegee Airman, who was the first African American brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force; as well as “Dick” Merrill, who flew the first round-trip transatlantic flight in 1936. Women Hall of Fame aviators include Louise Thaden, who set numerous world records, including the 1928 altitude record and 1920 solo-endurance flight record of more than 22 hours.

The day’s festivities will also include a spectrum of activities for children, including a barrel train ride, a moon-bounce and hay maze, face painting and balloon creations with beloved C.C the Clown, a remote-controlled plane demo, and a touch-a-truck experience with a firetruck from the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department. There will also be a demo from the Fairfax County Motor Squad, a train display of the Rappahannock Model Railroaders, and an opportunity to engage with the Fred Nats’ mascot.

Food trucks will be on-site and refreshments from the airport’s Robin’s Nest Café will also be available. For those looking for a hands-on, take-home memento of the day’s experience, items such as aircraft models, play-sets for kids, and die-cast models can be purchased.

The event typically attracts from 4,000 to 5,000 visitors. Capping the excitement of the day is the opportunity for families to experience an airplane ride or helicopter ride for $30 or $35, respectively.

“Our goal is to share aviation history while encouraging future generations of aviation pioneers,” said Luke Curtas, Shannon Air Museum Executive Director.